    Can you trust the base price of a new car?

    By Nicholas Pillay
    26 Apr 2024
    26 Apr 2024
    Ah, the allure of a brand-new car. Gleaming paint, plush interior, that ‘new-car’ smell and the promise of open-road adventures – it’s enough to make anyone’s heart race.
    Can you trust the base price of a new car?

    But before you get swept away by the shiny exterior and the enticing base price advertised in bold, take a deep breath and hold on. The truth is, the base price of a new car, particularly in the luxury segment, can be an illusion.

    It’s often a starting point that conveniently leaves out many features that have become essential for modern driving.

    Let’s take a closer look at the bait-and-switch tactics often employed by some car manufacturers. Some premium are notorious for showcasing a base price that might seem attractive at first glance.

    But dig a little deeper, and you’ll soon discover that this price represents a stripped-down version of the car, lacking features many would consider essential for safe and comfortable driving.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

