    New Chinese cars are everywhere – but are they tough?

    By Nicholas Pillay
    5 Jul 2024
    It’s no secret that Chinese cars have entered the South African auto market with a bang.
    With their budget-friendly, high-tech offerings, brands like Haval and Chery are fast becoming household names.

    However, there is a lingering cloud still in the air, simply because they’re made in China.

    I recently purchased a new Omoda C5 Elegance S. While everyone was impressed by its futuristic looks and tech, I noticed how shocked many people were when they experienced the premium perceived quality inside.

    The myth of low-quality Chinese manufacturing is still around, despite China being a manufacturing powerhouse that produces more than just the popular household items like those from Temu or Shein.

    If you look at your brand-new iPhone, it will also say ‘Made in China’. The same applies to almost everything we use and rely on every day.

    Although, I agree it’s a bit different when you’re talking about a car as safety and reliability are essential. Plush leather and 360-degree HD cameras don’t matter if the car is unreliable or too fragile for our South African roads.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

    About Nicholas Pillay

    Nicholas is a business and marketing strategist with a massive passion for Formula 1. He has worked with major international publications over the years to deliver unique insights on the automotive industry and the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1.

