    Volkswagen Kariega plant enters commissioning phase for new SUV model

    Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has entered the commissioning phase for the A0 SUV Entry project at its Kariega plant, following a four-week shutdown to complete key production facility upgrades.
    2 Jun 2025
    2 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new model, set to join the Polo and Polo Vivo on the production line in 2027, will be the third built at the plant. The commissioning phase includes activating and testing new equipment, carried out over weekends to avoid interrupting regular three-shift operations.

    The A0 SUV Entry programme was first announced at the VW Indaba in February. By that time, 60% of the required production upgrades had already been completed during the December 2024 shutdown.

    Between 14 April and 12 May, the plant suspended production to complete the remaining 40% of installations. Work included finalising systems in the Body Shop, robot programming in the Paint Shop, and conveyor modifications in Final Assembly.

    Volkswagen Group Africa is collaborating with Volkswagen do Brasil to develop and produce the new model.

    “We are happy to be back to normal production, with the knowledge that we are one step closer to our future of building three models in our plant,” said VWGA production director Ulrich Schwabe.

    “I would like to thank every employee who has played a part in the process of preparing for this future icon in our Volkswagen line-up.”

