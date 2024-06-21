HR Management & Leadership
    RAF CEO placed on special leave

    Chief executive officer of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), Collins Letsoalo, has been placed on special leave with immediate effect.
    2 Jun 2025
    2 Jun 2025
    Image source: Jakub Jirsak –
    Image source: Jakub Jirsak – 123RF.com

    In a statement, the Department of Transport said that Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa, as the delegated shareholder representative was informed by the board of the RAF of Letsoalo’s special leave.

    The decision was made at a special meeting on Tuesday, 27 May.

    “The CEO will be on special leave until the conclusion of the relevant investigations by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), or such earlier date as the board may determine. The board has indicated that this is a precautionary measure and does not constitute disciplinary action or presumption of guilt,” said the department on Wednesday.

    According to the statement, the decision was taken solely in the interest of good governance and as a precautionary step to facilitate ongoing investigative processes.

    “It does not imply any prejudgment or adverse finding against the CEO. In making this decision, it must be noted that the board exercised its fiduciary duties in terms of the Road Accident Fund Act, 56 of 1996, the Public Finance Management Act, 1 of 1999, and in alignment with the principles of good governance as set out in King IV.”

    Meanwhile, Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni will serve as the acting chief executive officer to ensure continuity of operations.

    The Deputy Minister has directed that this matter be placed on the agenda for the board meeting he has called for 9 June 2025.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Let's do Biz