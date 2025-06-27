YouthMonth: Orran Smith finds his footing in Ford SA’s legal department

Orran Smith is working in the legal department of Ford South Africa as a young professional in the office of the general counsel and is part of the part of the company's Graduate Development Programme, where he’s gaining hands-on legal experience within one of the country’s most dynamic automotive firms.

Orran Smith | image supplied

As part of this year-long, immersive initiative, Smith is not only sharpening his legal skills but also learning how various departments collaborate across the business.

We caught up with him to find out more about his journey into the corporate world, the lessons he’s learned so far, and his message to other young professionals navigating their own career paths.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your role within Ford’s Graduate Development Programme. What drew you to pursue a career in law within the automotive industry?

I graduated from the University of the Free State with my Bachelor of Laws degree. After graduating, I completed my articles of clerkship at a fantastic law firm in the heart of Sandton, where I was taught the ins and outs of the legal system.

When the opportunity to join Ford SA came up after completing my articles, I had to take it. The automotive industry is notoriously challenging and difficult.

The appeal for me lay in the opportunity to join a global automotive giant and work behind the scenes to assist the business with any challenges that may be presented.

I was fortunate enough to join a legal department where I have amazing mentors and knowledgeable colleagues in the automotive industry.

How has the Graduate Development Programme helped shape your professional skills and career outlook? Are there specific experiences or training sessions that stood out?

From day one, I was given the opportunity to experience the automotive industry. The Graduate Programme, as well as senior leadership, places emphasis on training new employees to be self-sufficient. I was able to tackle a multitude of issues, ranging from shipping all the way to dealer development within my first week.

I would say a challenge that stood out for me was that the understanding of business structures in an international company is very different from working in a law firm, as each department operates as a unique entity contributing to the greater good of the company.

I was fortunate enough to be introduced to high-level management from a very early stage. This allowed me to ask as many questions as I needed to get up to speed and understand what was required from me in my role in the legal department.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced as a young professional entering a large corporate environment, and how did you overcome it?

My biggest challenge was securing my articles. It is notorious that there is not enough space within the legal sector to look after all legal graduates. I was fortunate enough to join a law firm that made it a point to ensure all its employees were well taken care of.

I overcame this challenge by doing a few short courses related to securing articles. I was introduced to candidate attorneys all over South Africa. This helped me shape my CV, prepare for interviews, and ultimately secure a seat at the table.

The programme offers exposure to multiple departments and leadership talks. How has this broadened your understanding of the business beyond your own role?

Ford SA places an emphasis on continuous development. We regularly receive training and updates on the latest advances in the automotive industry.

What stands out to me is the implications of artificial intelligence in the sector. It has broadened my understanding in the sense that I use the information and knowledge from the company’s information sessions to look out for the interests of the company at a higher level.

What advice would you give to recent graduates or young professionals looking to enter the automotive sector or similar industries?

It is difficult to break into the automotive industry. This should not discourage anyone, as the industry is constantly developing. If you are able to, ensure that you stay up to date with the latest developments.

This will enable you to go into a specific field in the automotive industry that aligns with your aspirations. For example, in most legal departments in this sector, there are lawyers who focus on data protection and compliance. Some focus solely on shipping and maritime matters.

Ford places a strong emphasis on nurturing future leaders. What leadership lessons or principles have resonated with you so far?

The leadership structures at the company regularly place an emphasis on accountability within the workplace. If everyone is accountable, the business operates smoothly. This also enables everyone to work independently and take responsibility for their actions.

Can you share how your role as a legal graduate contributes to Ford’s overall success and innovation in South Africa?

My team and I regularly navigate the regulatory landscape. This allows us to potentially identify risk to the company before it materialises.

I also use a proactive approach in keeping track of due dates and regulatory requirements placed on the company. This allows the company to operate, from a regulatory point of view, without interruption.