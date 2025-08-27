The women of Tutor Doctor: Shaping South Africa’s education future

This Women’s Month, Tutor Doctor celebrates the extraordinary women leading its South African franchise network. Behind the brand making waves in personalised education is a powerhouse of women franchisees whose vision, determination, and purpose-driven leadership are not only growing the brand’s footprint but also transforming the communities they serve.

From the corporate world to the heart of South African homes, these women have shown remarkable courage in trading their established careers for entrepreneurial ventures that are changing students’ lives. Their journeys reflect the strength of Tutor Doctor’s proven franchise model and the deeply human impact of education led with care.

Mari Kruger – triplet mom turned education entrepreneur

Mari Kruger

For Mari Kruger, becoming a mother to triplets inspired a bold career shift. Leaving behind her background in banking and law, she sought an opportunity that combined independence with purpose. Tutor Doctor proved to be the perfect fit.

“Our approach to academic coaching is deeply personal. We begin with an in-depth consultation with the student and parents to understand their goals, needs, and learning style, before creating a customised plan with the right tutor match,” explains Kruger.

Within just a year, her franchise was nominated as Rookie of the Year in Tutor Doctor’s global network – a prestigious award given to the most promising new franchise. This nomination was a testament to both her drive and the growing demand for tailored academic support. For Kruger, the greatest rewards are the stories of students regaining confidence and discovering a love for learning.

She admits one of the biggest lessons has been learning to trust herself: “Back yourself and trust your instincts. There will be good days and more challenging days; both shape you and make you stronger.” It’s this resilience, combined with her willingness to step outside her comfort zone, that has allowed her to grow personally while building a thriving franchise that reflects who she is.

Gail Cannon – from finance to purpose-driven education

Gail Cannon

With a career spanning law, psychology, and senior roles in investment banking and financial services, Gail Cannon was no stranger to high-pressure environments. But after 20 years in corporate, she sought work with deeper meaning.

“I was motivated by the challenge of running my own business and, at the same time, doing very purposeful work. Education has always been a passion of mine,” she says.

Since joining Tutor Doctor, her franchise has ranked number one globally for new sales multiple times and partnered with St Stithians College’s Thandulwazi Maths and Science Academy, making a tangible difference to under-resourced students. “We provided a study skills programme that made a massive difference to their academic success. It was truly a gift to help those less fortunate, especially in a country where quality education is so desperately needed,” Cannon reflects.

When it comes to running a successful franchise, she is clear: “Know your numbers and make sure you understand your cash flow – this is key to any successful business.” She advises women to look beyond the brand name, evaluate the support structures, and learn from fellow franchisees’ successes and mistakes. Staying alert to market disruptors and embracing new tools like AI, she says, are also essential to long-term growth.

Diane Crossman – leading with heart and purpose

Diane Crossman

Diane Crossman built her career as a healthcare professional before moving into the pharmaceutical industry in leadership roles, where she mentored and developed young talent. For her, franchising was a natural progression: a proven system aligned with her purpose of serving others.

She pioneered Tutor Doctor’s innovative ‘Purple People’ brand ambassador initiative: young tutors who are highly visible in communities, engaging parents, and driving brand awareness with energy and authenticity. This grassroots approach has made Tutor Doctor synonymous with accessible, quality education.

Her proudest moments, however, remain the individual success stories. One student, struggling at 30% in maths with resources so limited that the family could only afford one lesson per week, transformed under her guidance, achieving an 80% matric average and a newfound love for the subject. “This is why we do what we do,” she reflects.

Her advice to women considering franchising is practical and empowering: “Cash is king. Monitor it meticulously and make sure you understand exactly what you’re buying into. Do your research, know your competitors, and ensure the business model supports your ambitions. Tutor Doctor is ideal for women who want to live their purpose by serving others.”

Women leading a culture of growth

Collectively, these women show how Tutor Doctor empowers female leaders to thrive, highlighting a culture of collaboration, support, and student-centred solutions. Their leadership ensures that as the franchise network expands, growth is not just measured in numbers, but in confidence gained, futures unlocked, and lives changed.

Education is not just about academics – it’s about building confidence, instilling purpose, and changing lives. That’s what makes Tutor Doctor, and the women behind it, truly special.



