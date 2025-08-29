WomensMonth: The women shaping the future of food security in South Africa

The importance of food security in a country like South Africa can never be played down. The women at Foskor are at the forefront of this crucial mission, exemplifying leadership and innovation. They answered a few questions for Women’s Month, highlighting their work, women’s empowerment and gender equality in South Africa.

Josephine Malatji. Image supplied.

Josephine Malatji – senior manager, crushers

In what ways does your leadership impact the broader supply chain and food security goals?

My role sits at the heart of Foskor’s operations. I am responsible for ensuring a continuous and reliable supply of crushed ore from both the South and North pits, which feeds into our processing plants.

There, the ore is converted into phosphate products that form the foundation of fertiliser production.

This work is crucial because fertiliser is one of the most important enablers of modern agriculture.

Without it, farmers would struggle to achieve the yields needed to meet South Africa’s food demand.

By safeguarding this chain, keeping supply steady, managing resources effectively, and ensuring plant performance, my role ensures that farmers have the tools they need to grow more, feed more, and strengthen national food security.

Ultimately, it is about making sure the link from mine to fertiliser to farm stays unbroken, so that households can rely on food being on their tables.

How does your work help feed the nation, and what motivates you as a woman to drive that impact?

My work contributes directly to feeding the nation by ensuring the production of high-quality phosphate, a vital nutrient in fertilisers that supports root development, energy transfer, and yield formation.

But it's not just phosphorus: modern phosphate fertilisers often supply a broader range of plant-essential nutrients beyond the N-P-K trio, including calcium, magnesium, sulfur, and critical trace elements – all of which are foundational for healthy soil and robust crop growth.

By overseeing the seamless supply chain – from mining ore to producing nutrient-rich fertiliser – I help ensure that farmers receive a balanced and effective soil amendment.

This, in turn, leads to healthier crops, stronger harvests, and ultimately, more food on tables across South Africa and beyond.

What truly motivates me is knowing that my efforts are part of a much bigger purpose – I believe I’m fulfilling the role that God has called me to, ensuring my contribution reverberates from the mine to the field and into the heart of communities.

That sense of purpose fuels my resilience and empowers me to push boundaries in the service of our nation’s food security.

What do you think is the secret to being a great leader?

Great leaders are people who understand their role/purpose in society, work, or communities.

They have vision for the results, conduct themselves with integrity and use their skills to inspire others to achieve the same results or goals.

Great leaders produce other leaders through mentoring and coaching.

Finally, if you could meet yourself as a little girl, what would you tell her?

Nothing is impossible with God; how you grow up does not determine the future.

You can become who you want to become, but choose what you need to become.

The world presents anything at any time to you. Know and understand your purpose and choose what is aligned with your purpose.

Phindile Mzimela. Image supplied.

Phindile Mzimela – mine engineer

How do you see your role shaping the connection between mining and agriculture in South Africa?

I see my role as a bridge between the earth beneath our feet and the food that sustains our nation. Mining phosphate may begin as raw mineral extraction, but when managed with precision and purpose, it becomes the lifeline of agriculture.

Fertilisers made from phosphate provide farmers with the nutrients they need to enrich soil, grow resilient crops, and secure harvests that feed millions.

By ensuring our crushing operations run efficiently and reliably, I help keep this vital link intact.

Every hour of plant availability, every ton of quality product, translates into stronger harvests and fuller plates.

For me, it is inspiring to know that the skills I apply in engineering do not end at the mine – they ripple outward to the farmer in the field and the child at the dinner table.

That connection gives meaning to my work and drives me to push boundaries as a woman engineer in a sector that has the power to shape South Africa’s food future.

How does your work help feed the nation, and what motivates you as a woman to drive that impact?

Every day, I help feed the nation through the work I do to keep our phosphate systems running smoothly. What may seem like machines and minerals is, in reality, the heartbeat of the food that reaches South African tables.

When our operations run reliably, farmers have the fertilisers they need to grow strong, healthy crops — crops that become meals for families, nourishment for communities, and hope for a food-secure future.

As a woman in engineering, I am motivated by the power of purpose. I take pride in breaking barriers, challenging norms, and knowing that my hands, my decisions, and my dedication ripple far beyond my mine.

They reach fields, harvests, and homes. That knowledge fills my work with meaning, fuels my resilience, and inspires me to keep pushing, innovating, and shaping a more sustainable and nourished nation.

How can we accelerate action for gender equality in South Africa?

Accelerating gender equality in South Africa requires intentional leadership that actively opens doors for women who are skilled, capable, and ready.

We already have women with the right mindset and qualifications; we now need equitable access to opportunities and advancement.

This includes equal pay for equal work, deliberate inclusion in decision-making roles, and dismantling systemic barriers that often hinder women’s progress.

Gender equality should not be a token initiative, but a strategic imperative embedded in organisational culture and leadership accountability.

How do you work to empower other women?

I truly enjoy being surrounded by smart, driven women, and I make it a point to create a space where they feel seen, heard, and supported.

I understand the pressure many women face juggling demanding careers, nurturing homes, and raising children. These roles are often unfairly expected to be mastered simultaneously.

I always remind them: you don’t have to do it all perfectly. What matters is having support and empathy in the workplace.

I encourage open dialogue, I listen, and I ensure they know they have a voice that deserves to be respected and acknowledged.

Finally, if you could meet yourself as a little girl, what would you tell her?

I would tell her: “It will be okay.”

The hard work, the discipline, the sacrifices they will all pay off. I was raised by a domestic worker; I know what it means to grow up with limited means and big dreams.

I would remind that little girl that her story does not end where it started. I would say: “Girl, your time is coming, and when it does, you’ll shine in ways you never imagined.”

Thandeka Khumalo. Image supplied.

Thandeka Khumalo – sales manager, acid division

How do you balance commercial targets with the social impact of enabling food security?

It is always very important to strike a balance between commercial targets and the social impact of any initiative or project.

The main objective of running a business is that it must be commercially viable to ensure its viability and running a business for perpetuity.

The business I am in enables food security, which has a positive impact on societal needs, ensuring no family goes to bed hungry.

Therefore, when pricing our products, it's set with business sustainability and affordability by the farming community; this balance is always kept in mind at all times.

How does your work help feed the nation, and what motivates you as a woman to drive that impact?

My work helps the nation by availing and providing fertilisers that are affordable, healthy and have no impurities that may negatively impact human lives.

In the allocation of products to the markets we serve, there is an open bias towards saturating South African needs fully, then other markets follow thereafter.

This drives me as a woman in ensuring there is food on the tables of South Africans, as a woman has to always provide food for the family.

In this case, this is much bigger than one family; it is all families. My role is very impactful in enabling food security for the country and beyond its borders.

Jubi Speckman. Image supplied.

Jubi Speckman - CFO

How does Foskor prioritise investment in projects that strengthen South Africa’s food security?

At Foskor, our investment decisions are guided by both impact and sustainability.

We prioritise projects that strengthen the agricultural value chain, support communities, and contribute to national food security.

For example, initiatives like the Creating Champions in Phalaborwa programme empower young people with skills, knowledge, and opportunities that ultimately feed into productive local economies.

Our support for events like the 21K race is another example: while celebrating wellness and community, it also stimulates local businesses, creates jobs, and fosters economic resilience — all of which underpin food security by strengthening livelihoods.

Beyond these flagship initiatives, we invest in operational excellence within our mines and processing plants to ensure a consistent supply of phosphate-based fertilisers, which are vital for healthy soils and strong crop yields.

By balancing community development, employee empowerment, and operational reliability, Foskor ensures that every rand invested contributes to feeding the nation, creating jobs, and building a sustainable future for South Africa.

How does your work help feed the nation, and what motivates you as a woman to drive that impact?

My role transcends traditional financial stewardship; it is about shaping a resilient, food-secure future for South Africa.

By guiding strategic investments and ensuring operational excellence, I help secure a consistent supply of phosphate-based fertilisers.

These fertilisers are the cornerstone of sustainable agriculture, enabling farmers to produce healthy crops that nourish our nation.

A pivotal aspect of my work is aligning with the CEO's vision, who chairs the Fertiliser Committee, where the focus is on stabilising fertiliser prices.

This initiative is crucial, as volatile fertiliser costs can disrupt food production and threaten food security.

Through collaborative efforts, we aim to create a more predictable and accessible fertiliser market, empowering farmers and safeguarding our food systems.

As a woman in leadership, I am driven by the opportunity to make a tangible difference.

My decisions today lay the foundation for a more sustainable and food-secure tomorrow, impacting generations to come.

How can we accelerate action for gender equality in South Africa?

For me, accelerating gender equality in South Africa starts with shifting culture inside the workplace.

At Foskor, I’ve championed initiatives that move beyond policies into lived commitments.

One of these is actively calling on men across the company to take responsibility as allies because gender equity cannot be achieved by women alone.

To make this real, we will be introducing a Pledge Wall from our IWD campaign this year, where employees publicly commit to actions that empower women and advance equality.

It’s a visible reminder that words must translate into accountability. When leaders and colleagues sign their names, they commit to creating space, sharing opportunities, and challenging bias in their daily decisions.

By embedding these practices in how we work, we’re not only transforming our workplace, we’re modelling the kind of action South Africa needs at scale: men and women working together, visibly accountable, and committed to a more equal society.

What do you think is the secret to being a great leader?

The secret to being a great leader is to remain teachable.

No matter how much experience or technical expertise you bring, leadership demands openness to new ideas, to feedback, and to learning from those around you.

How do you work to empower other women?

For me, empowering women goes beyond the workplace. It means recognising the lived experiences of women, from professionals to the often-unseen women who hold families and communities together.

At Foskor, this translates into prioritising women-owned businesses in our supply chain and creating opportunities that extend economic empowerment beyond our walls.

As climate action becomes more urgent, I’m also deeply aware that women and girls are disproportionately affected by its impact.

That’s why my team and I are focused on building solutions, funding models, and support systems that respond directly to these challenges.

Empowerment is not just about access to jobs or promotions; it’s about ensuring women have the tools, resources, and resilience to thrive in a changing world.

Vhontsia Ramashia. Image supplied.

Vhontsia Ramashia - senior manager of corporate affairs

How does Foskor ensure the role of women in supporting food security is visible both internally and externally?

At Foskor, we believe that women are central to the future of food security, and we are intentional about making their contributions visible and celebrated.

Internally, we create spaces where women’s leadership and expertise are recognised, their voices amplified, and their achievements integrated into the company’s most critical decisions.

This not only strengthens our operations but also inspires the next generation of women to see themselves as leaders in shaping South Africa’s food systems.

Externally, we champion these stories in our communities and with stakeholders to show how women are driving impact at every level — from ensuring the steady supply of fertilisers to empowering farmers and shaping sustainable agricultural practices.

By putting women’s contributions front and centre, we are signalling that their leadership is vital to building a resilient, food-secure, and thriving nation.

How does your work help feed the nation, and what motivates you as a woman to drive that impact?

My work focuses on bridging the gap between Foskor’s capabilities and the communities we serve, ensuring that the knowledge, skills, and resources we offer translate into real impact on food security.

Through strategic partnerships, community engagement, and the dissemination of critical information, we empower host communities to strengthen local agriculture, improve nutrition, and build sustainable livelihoods.

A key example is the Makatiekele school nutrition centre in Phalaborwa, where food insecurity is a significant challenge.

One of our key priorities of this programme is helping children and families understand how to grow their own food, learn about essential nutrients, and make informed choices that curb the impact of stunting and improve long-term nutrition outcomes.

Through community engagement, training programmes, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, we equip local farmers, schools, and families with the skills and guidance they need to strengthen local food systems.

This approach ensures that our impact extends beyond operational outputs, fostering resilient, self-sufficient communities where food security is supported through education, empowerment, and sustainable practices.

As a woman leading these efforts, I am motivated by the knowledge that my work transforms corporate resources into real-life benefits: helping families, children, and future generations thrive.

Knowing that Foskor can play a role in building food-secure, healthy communities gives me purpose and drives me to strengthen the bridge between industry and society every day.

What do you think is the secret to being a great leader?

Consistency, dedication and empathy: These three tools are essential regardless of how smart or knowledgeable one can be.

As a leader, one does not just need to be qualified or smart, but they need to be an all-rounder who can empathise and encourage understanding and progress across all levels, one who can leave a legacy beyond their tenure.

A leader who understands that no one knows everything and no one doesn’t knows anything, and each day presents an opportunity to learn something new.

How do you work to empower other women?

We can equip ourselves with the relevant skills and qualifications to speak up for ourselves and show that, over and above our talent as women, we can put our money where our mouths and minds are.

As women, we need to be each other’s cheerleaders and not close those doors behind us.

We should not be proud to be regarded as “the only woman who did this or that”.

We should normalise clapping for others while we are waiting for our turn, and not have a pull-her-down syndrome.

Finally, if you could meet yourself as a little girl, what would you tell her?

You are it baby girl, you will become everything you set out to become, but only if you work smart at it.

The world is your oyster; the onus is on you to show them what you're made of, and the rest will follow.

Adithi Rooplall. Image supplied.

Adithi Rooplall - GM: ESG

How does your work help feed the nation, and what motivates you as a woman to drive that impact?

My work in the ESG space helps to cement Foskor’s position as a pivotal responsible corporate player in both local and international markets as a key enabler of food security.

Our ESG ethos is centred around “doing what is right”, and how we do what we do is important to us as a business.

By conducting business following sound governance practices, implementing environmental actions that are aligned with planetary wellbeing and working to uplift our communities within our economic capacity, we will ensure the sustainability of Foskor’s business and enable food security for our country in the long term.

As a woman, what motivates me is the sense of caring that I think women bring to the table, coupled with the desire to drive positive societal change.

This translates to caring about the smallest details about the way we conduct our work, which speaks to an impeccable work ethic, to caring about the safety, health and well-being of our colleagues and caring about the planet and its people at large.

I do believe that women can drive positive change in society, as natural caregivers and that we bring unique perspectives and an unwavering commitment to our jobs.

In your view, how does promoting women’s leadership within Foskor enhance the company’s ESG impact?

Foskor has increased its female representation in the workforce from 31.2% in the previous year to 33.6%.

Promoting women’s leadership in the organisation would enable the organisation to play its part in addressing gender inequality in the workplace.

Women in leadership positions each play a unique role and have a weighted responsibility in helping to alleviate the plight of society, reducing harmful impacts to the environment and being strong advocates for corporate governance, thus driving ESG impact.

Therefore, being in a leadership position alone is not enough, but how one uses one’s leadership abilities and capabilities for the good of all is important!

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in your industry?

I would tell them to trust themselves by believing in themselves. Self-belief helps one steer through the vagaries that are posed along one's life journey.

I would encourage them to follow their dreams, as each person is imbued with certain latent talents, abilities and aspirations.

What do you think is the secret to being a great leader?

The secret is that there is no secret! However, being authentic is a sign of a great leader, because each person is unique and strong leaders are comfortable being their most authentic selves.

Great leaders serve others and aspire to serve the greater good.

Finally, if you could meet yourself as a little girl, what would you tell her?

I would tell her to live her life boldly and listen to the inner whisper that guides her heart!

An extract of a poem titled “What will matter” by Michael Josephson:

“What will matter is not your memories, but the memories of those who loved you.

What will matter is how long you will be remembered, by whom and for what.

Living a life that matters doesn’t happen by accident.

It’s not a matter of circumstance but of choice.

Choose to live a life that matters.”