Cape Union Mart's push for sustainable sourcing and innovation

The Cape Union Mart Group has positioned itself at the forefront of sustainable retail in Southern Africa through a comprehensive approach to responsible sourcing that delivers tangible environmental, social, and economic benefits while elevating product performance and quality.

Environmental responsibility forms a non-negotiable component of the Group's supplier evaluation and selection process, serving as a key pillar in future-proofing its supply chain.

Global standards guiding supplier partnerships

The company employs a combination of internationally recognised standards and internal sustainability benchmarks to assess environmental performance, prioritising suppliers certified by credible third-party organisations such as OEKO-TEX, Bluesign, Global Recycled Standards (GRS), Responsible Down Standards (RDS), and Responsible Wool Standard (RWS).

These certifications ensure that materials and manufacturing processes meet strict environmental and chemical-safety standards.

Data-driven sustainability through UNEP InTex

The Group's participation in the EU-funded UNEP InTex project underscores its commitment to data-driven enhancement of product sustainability. Through this initiative, a Product Environmental Footprint was conducted on a locally produced puffer jacket in 2024, establishing a baseline for measuring and monitoring environmental-performance improvements.

Driving local procurement and industry growth

Local procurement forms another cornerstone of the Group's sustainable sourcing strategy. Whenever feasible, the company prioritises regional or local suppliers to reduce transport-related emissions whilst supporting the South African textile industry.

With 33% local contribution across operations and an ambitious goal to produce 65% of products locally by 2030, the Group strengthens South African manufacturing while reducing supply-chain vulnerabilities.

Building supplier capacity and collaboration

By actively coaching suppliers to improve their sustainability and business practices, the Group creates a more robust and capable local supply base. Two executive committee members serve on the Cape Clothing Cluster executive committee, steering collaborative efforts to grow local production.

Quality assurance without compromise

Sustainable sourcing is never at the expense of quality or comfort. Before any sustainable fabric enters the range, it undergoes comprehensive laboratory testing, including Martindale abrasion resistance, pilling, tensile strength, and hydrostatic head assessments.

Production-quality monitoring protocols at The Group's manufacturing facilities ensure consistency through bulk lot testing, visual inspections, and Acceptable Quality Limit standards.

When materials fail quality assurance, they are quarantined, and suppliers must provide corrective-action plans.

From lab to field: rigorous testing in action

Field testing forms an integral part of the quality-validation process. Product teams, ambassadors, and technical staff wear-test prototypes in real-world conditions, providing feedback on comfort, durability and performance over time.

This ensures sustainable materials deliver the performance customers expect from brands like K-Way, where outdoor functionality is non-negotiable.

Innovation led by sustainability

These rigorous testing and performance-guarantee processes mean that the pursuit of sustainability has enhanced rather than compromised product innovation, quality and durability.

Multi-functional performance features including moisture wicking, thermal regulation, and breathability are engineered into sustainable materials.

Innovative PFC-free coatings and finishes prove that environmental responsibility drives, rather than constrains, technical advancement.

Pioneering new materials

The Group stays abreast of global innovation in material design, and K-Way has pioneered the adoption of high-performance, low-impact materials. Examples include Polartec recycled performance fleece, GRS-certified polyester stretch softshells made from Jairen yarn, and repurposed textiles with reduced environmental impact.

Expanding sustainable ranges and collaborations

Half of the K-Way range now incorporates sustainable materials. A collaboration with Sealand Gear has produced a collection using Bureo recycled nylon from fishing nets, alongside creative repurposing of deadstock and aged fabrics.

Primaloft insulation made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester and Gerber & Co’s 100% needle felt wool insulation offer warmth, breathability, and low ecological impact.

Repair, longevity and customer trust

The Group remains committed to helping its products last. A dedicated Repair Centre – run at below cost – and a generous guarantee on shoes and apparel reflect its stance against disposable fashion.

A blueprint for sustainable retail

By demonstrating that environmental responsibility, social impact, and commercial success are mutually reinforcing objectives, the Cape Union Mart Group provides a blueprint for sustainable retail that benefits all stakeholders.

Its longstanding relationships with like-minded partners reinforce Cape Town's position as a centre of excellence for responsible manufacturing while setting new standards for sustainability-driven procurement.