Cape Union Mart aims to revive SA's clothing manufacturing industry

South Africa’s textile and clothing sector has a rich history, and has, in the past, contributed significantly to the country’s economy and manufacturing capacity. Unfortunately, the sector has struggled over the past two decades, with its contribution to GDP and provision of formal employment opportunities decreasing steadily.

But some manufacturers are actively fighting this trend. Through its Green Thread design studio and manufacturing facilities, launched in 2022, the Cape Union Mart Group has created nearly 346 direct manufacturing and design jobs in Cape Town.

The impact of this employment reaches significantly further, with the economic multiplier effect meaning that the Green Thread operations contribute meaningfully to economic stability in a region where the clothing manufacturing sector has faced considerable challenges.

In collaboration with Thandeka TVET College, Green Thread Manufacturing offers a one-year learnership for unemployed youth looking to enter the sector. Each year a cohort of 20–30 learners is given a theoretical and practical introduction to garment manufacture which includes time spent in the GTM facility, shadowing employees and gradually being introduced to various roles.

Through its training programme, Green Thread Manufacturing takes people who have never used a sewing machine and moulds them into master machinists within six months. This approach to workforce development bolsters the long-term sustainability of the local manufacturing sector, creating a pipeline of skilled workers who can support the industry's growth.

For an industry that has been stagnant for a long time with very little investment, this is an exciting breath of fresh air, and reflects a deep commitment to the country and its potential.

Here are the stories of three employees who work at Green Thread Manufacturing in Paarden Eiland, Cape Town, making garments for the Cape Union Mart Group’s Poetry and Old Khaki brands.

“I began working in clothing manufacturing straight after I finished my matric. I started out working in the factory as a sorter in the dye section, and since then I’ve worked in many roles – within CMT (cut, make and trim), despatch, and trim store, and as fabric store controller, costing clerk, merchandiser, in the grading department and as head planner. Green Thread has given me many opportunities and made me the person I am today. I grew up here and celebrated my biggest life achievements – birthdays, my marriage, baby showers – with my colleagues. They’ve really become family,” says Zulfa Viljoen, production leader at Green Thread Manufacturing.

“Whatever your niche – whether it’s administrative, using your hands, or even design – there are opportunities to learn more, and people willing to support your growth. I always tell my learners, the first day they come to my factory, that they don’t have to stay in one position for ever. If you’re curious and eager to try new things, then anything is possible. That’s the advice my leaders gave me when I started, and that’s what got me here today,” adds Viljoen.

Zayaan Seegers, a machinist at Green Thread Manufacturing, shares “I’m 24 years old, and joined Green Thread in December 2021. I enrolled for a learnership through Thandeka College, and did my practical training at Green Thread Manufacturing. I love working in the fashion industry. It’s exciting, and allows us to express our personalities, style and creativity, and to bring our ideas to life. I also love working as part of a team, and how it’s important that we trust and respect one another’s abilities and opinions.”

Noncedo Ntobongwana, industrial sewing machine mechanic at Green Thread Manufacturing comments, “I’m 44 years old, and I joined Green Thread Manufacturing in 2016 as a machinist on a production line as part of a learnership. Green Thread is like my second family – we support each other in difficult times. To work at GTM means a lot to me and my family because as a single parent I can raise my kids and support my family and live a better life.”