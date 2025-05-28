Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Tutor DoctorCambriLearnEnterprises University of PretoriaRegent Business SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)University of PretoriaSACAPImpaqGordon Institute of Business ScienceUrban Brew StudiosCOHSASAOxford University PressBullion PR & CommunicationBizcommunity.comFundiConnectEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Tutoring: Not just for struggling students – a new normal for SA kids

    South African trends in private tutoring beyond remedial support.
    Issued by Tutor Doctor
    3 Jun 2025
    3 Jun 2025
    Tutoring: Not just for struggling students &#x2013; a new normal for SA kids

    It’s a common misconception that tutoring is only for children who are falling behind. In reality, more and more parents are turning to academic coaching not to catch up but to keep up and even get ahead. Whether your child is in the foundation phase of primary school or navigating their senior year, one-to-one tutoring can be more proactive than many realise.

    We live in an age of increasing academic pressure. Class sizes are large, curricula are demanding, and families are often time-poor. Even in well-resourced schools, students can struggle to receive the level of individual attention they need to thrive, not because they’re struggling but because they’re simply not being stretched, supported, or stimulated in the right way.

    That’s where personalised academic coaching comes in. With the right tutor, i.e. one who understands your child’s learning style, pace, and personality, learners can gain knowledge and the tools to navigate their academic journey confidently. Private tutors today act less like emergency responders and more like learning strategists, helping children set goals, master study habits, and build the kind of self-discipline and motivation that lasts far beyond exam season.

    In fact, recent trends show that the tutoring landscape in South Africa is shifting. A 2023 Youth Dynamix study highlighted that 71% of middle to upper-income families view supplementary academic support as essential, regardless of whether their child is top of the class. For these families, tutoring is about optimising performance, rather than catching up.

    This becomes even more valuable when we consider that every child learns differently. Some need structure. Others need flexibility. Some flourish with visual prompts, while others prefer discussion-based learning. That level of individualisation is rarely possible in a classroom setting, but it’s the hallmark of high-quality tutoring.

    A recent infographic published by Tutor Doctor illustrates how tutoring can bolster crucial life skills, especially for younger learners. Teaching children to manage their time, minimise distractions, and take ownership of their learning process are essential early tools for lifelong academic success. Just as a sports coach helps athletes train for their potential, not just their weaknesses, academic coaches guide learners toward becoming more confident, independent thinkers.

    And then there’s the emotional layer. For many children, school anxiety stems not from lack of ability, but from feeling unheard or misunderstood. Signs such as procrastination, avoidance, or low confidence can quietly surface long before marks begin to slip. A consistent one-to-one tutor can help create a safe, calm learning space, whether at home or online, where these signals are addressed early.

    In-home tutoring, when matched thoughtfully, is about support, not stigma. It’s about helping your child, whether they’re ahead, behind, or somewhere in between, reach their full academic potential in a way that’s as unique as they are.

    Read more: tutoring, tutors
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Tutor Doctor
    Tutor Doctor is the leading in-home tutoring service covering all ages, subjects & abilities.
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz