    Time expands global impact with launch of digital platform in Africa

    Global media company Time has revealed the launch of Time Africa, a new regional editorial expansion in collaboration with Global Venture Partners (GVP).
    27 Aug 2025
    27 Aug 2025
    Time Africa logo. Source: Supplied.
    Time Africa logo. Source: Supplied.

    Recognised brand

    Time Africa will launch as a digital and live events platform, bringing Time’s journalism and convening power to audiences across the continent. The digital launch of Time Africa is slated for Q3 2025.

    Time has provided trusted journalism and thoughtful perspectives to readers around the world for over a century. With the launch of Time Africa, we are continuing our commitment to reach new audiences, further our presence and coverage of the continent’s leaders, visionaries, and changemakers, and shine a spotlight on the stories that matter most. We are pleased to collaborate with Global Venture Partners to bring this platform to the continent,” said Jessica Sibley, chief executive officer of Time.

    Time is one of the most respected and recognised brands in the world, and we are proud that GVP was selected as the trusted partner for the brand’s Africa expansion,” said Josh Wilson, managing director of Global Venture Partners. “Africa is going through massive transformation across business, culture, and society, and now more than ever it is critical that the continent has a dedicated platform within Time to spotlight its growth and impact on the world stage.”

    Across Africa

    Time Africa will be available in English and French and will be distributed to the following territories: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde (Cape Verde), Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire), Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

    Let's do Biz