WomensMonth: Samsung SA CMO Kgomotso Mannya on building brands with purpose

As Women's Month draws to a close, we continue to spotlight women in leadership who are breaking boundaries and reshaping industries. One such leader is Kgomotso Mannya, recently appointed as chief marketing officer of Samsung Africa.

Kgomotso Mannya | image supplied

With nearly two decades of experience across beauty, technology and consumer goods, Mannya has built a reputation as one of the continent’s most respected marketing voices.

Her journey from marketing coordinator to CMO is one defined by resilience, authenticity and a commitment to purposeful storytelling.

You were recently appointed CMO of Samsung Africa. What does stepping into this role mean for you at this stage of your career?

Stepping into the CMO role at Samsung Africa is both a milestone and a responsibility. At this stage of my career, it feels like the culmination of years of building, learning and leading, but also the start of a new chapter where the scale of impact is much bigger.

It means I get to shape how one of the world’s most influential brands shows up on the continent, not only in terms of products but in how we connect with people, enable progress and reflect Africa’s own story of innovation and resilience. Personally, it is a moment to move from execution into broader strategic leadership, guiding not just campaigns but culture, partnerships and growth.

For me, this role is about using everything I have learned to date to create something larger than myself. It is about purpose, legacy and making sure that the work we do today opens doors for the next generation of marketers and leaders in Africa.

Working across beauty, tech, and consumer goods has taught me that while industries may differ, people remain at the centre.

In beauty, I learned the importance of storytelling and emotional connection, because consumers are not just buying a product, they are buying how it makes them feel.

In consumer goods, I learned discipline around scale, distribution and consistency, because the smallest detail can shift trust and loyalty. In tech I have seen the power of innovation to reimagine possibilities and change lives.

At Samsung, I draw on all of these lessons. I lead with the creativity and empathy of beauty, the operational excellence of consumer goods and the forward-looking mindset of technology.

Together they shape a leadership approach that is both human and strategic, focused on building a brand people can trust, love and see as part of their future.

Looking back on your journey from marketing coordinator to CMO, what were some of the pivotal moments that shaped your leadership style?

Looking back, there are several pivotal moments that shaped my leadership style. Starting as a marketing coordinator taught me humility and the value of learning from the ground up. Every role since then has stretched me to think bigger, take risks and lead with both head and heart.

But what stands out most are the women leaders who enabled my growth. They saw my shine before I fully believed in it myself. They gave me room to try, encouraged me when I stumbled and showed me what it means to lead with both strength and generosity. Their support taught me the importance of lifting others as you climb, which is now central to how I lead.

Those experiences shaped a leadership style that is anchored in authenticity, empathy and empowerment. I believe the true measure of leadership is not only in results, but in how many people you can inspire, develop and bring along with you.

Having worked across beauty, tech, and consumer goods, what lessons from those diverse industries have you carried into your leadership at Samsung?

Samsung is synonymous with innovation. How do you ensure that the brand’s marketing reflects that innovation while staying relevant to African consumers?

Samsung has always been known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, but for that innovation to resonate in Africa, it must feel relevant and accessible.

Our role in marketing is to translate cutting-edge technology into stories, experiences and solutions that matter to people’s everyday lives. That means showing not just what our devices can do, but how they enable progress, creativity and connection in uniquely African contexts.

Relevance also comes from representation. We make a conscious effort to reflect the diversity of the continent in our storytelling. For example, Nigeria’s advertising laws require brands to use local talent in their campaigns.

We see this not as a limitation but as an opportunity to showcase the richness of local creativity and to ensure consumers see themselves in the brand. The same principle guides us across markets: innovation is not only about products, it is about how a global brand like Samsung honours local culture, talent and aspirations.

You’re known for your passion for consumer-first and purposeful storytelling. How do you see African consumer behaviour evolving, and how should brands adapt?

African consumers are becoming more discerning and more connected than ever before. Youth culture is leading the way, with young people shaping trends, redefining identity and demanding that brands keep up with their pace of change.

Women, in particular, are using technology and platforms as powerful tools for self-expression, entrepreneurship and influence. This is reshaping not only how people consume content but also how they expect brands to engage with them.

E-commerce and social commerce are also expanding rapidly, driven by mobile access and digital payments. Consumers want convenience and immediacy, but they also want interaction and authenticity.

At the same time, the content economy is exploding. Storytelling now belongs to everyone, and people expect brands to be part of the conversation, not to dominate it.

For brands, this means moving beyond transactional marketing to building relationships rooted in trust and relevance. It means creating spaces for young people and women to express themselves, supporting digital entrepreneurs, and showing up consistently across both physical and digital touchpoints.

The brands that will thrive are the ones that treat African consumers not as markets, but as partners in shaping culture and the future.

As an advocate for women in leadership, what advice would you give to young women aspiring to rise in the marketing and tech industries?

My advice to young women is to own your voice and your value. In marketing and tech, the pace is fast and the spaces can still feel male-dominated, but your perspective and creativity are exactly what the industry needs. Do not wait to be invited to the table; bring your chair and contribute with confidence.

I know this because earlier in my career, moving from beauty into tech felt daunting.

I sometimes questioned whether I belonged in the room. What I learned is that my background in storytelling and brand building was not a weakness; it was a strength. Once I embraced that and led with authenticity, opportunities opened up, and I found my rhythm as a leader.

Seek mentors and sponsors who will guide you, but also invest in mentoring others. Leadership is not only about your own rise, but it is also bout lifting others as you climb. Build networks with other women, share knowledge and create spaces where we can all thrive together.

Most importantly, stay curious and keep learning. The future of marketing and tech will be shaped by people who are adaptable, who understand consumers deeply and who can harness new tools like AI to tell meaningful stories.

If you lead with purpose and authenticity, you will not only build a career, but you will help shape the industry for those who come after you.

If you could share one message with South African women this Women’s Month, what would it be?

Take up space!