Cannes Lions
Cannes Lions

#Cannes2025: Craft and Entertainment Lions Silver and Bronze winners

The Craft and Entertainment Lions Silver and Bronze winners have been announced today, Tuesday, 17 June. The gold winners will be announced at the awards ceremony that will take place this evening.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
17 Jun 2025
17 Jun 2025
The Craft and Entertainment Lions Silver and Bronze winners have been announced
The Craft and Entertainment Lions Silver and Bronze winners have been announced

Craft Silver and Bronze winners

Craft Design

Craft: Digital

Craft: Film

Craft: Industry

Entertainment Silver and Bronze winners

Entertainment: Entertainment

Entertainment for Gaming

Entertainment for Music

Entertainment for Sport

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: media, advertising, marketing, Cannes Lions, entertainment, craft design, Danette Breitenbach, creative agencies, Entertainment Lions, Craft Lions, craft film, #Cannes2025
About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
