South Africa
Energy & Mining Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Montgomery Group AfricaBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    2 major South African unions reject Eskom's 6% wage increase offer

    It's not looking good for wage negotiations between Eskom and the labour unions representing their workforce. Two of South Africa's biggest trade unions have rejected the power utility's improved 6% salary increase offer.
    By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
    18 Feb 2026
    18 Feb 2026
    A general view of Kendal Power Station, an Eskom coal-fired station in Mpumalanga. Image credit: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    A general view of Kendal Power Station, an Eskom coal-fired station in Mpumalanga. Image credit: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Eskom has dragged on Africa's largest economy for years, owing to power cuts and the company's financial troubles, but improved performance from its coal-fired power stations has halted outages and brought the first annual profit in eight years.

    The company began talks with three major unions last year and last month offered a pay increase of 5.5%.

    That was raised to 6% during a third round of talks last week but was rejected by National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members, union spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said.

    The NUM had made a revised demand for 12%, reduced from an initial 15%, far above South African annual inflation that stood at 3.6% in December.

    "It's not Eskom management that ended load-shedding (power cuts), it's the workers; and we feel that they must be rewarded for their hard work," Mammburu said.

    Irvin Jim, general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), said his union had also rejected the offer.

    "We don't accept the current offer on the table," he said, adding that further talks were scheduled for Thursday.

    A third union, Solidarity, declined to comment, citing the sensitive state of negotiations.

    An Eskom spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters questions.

    Eskom, which reached a three-year pay deal in 2023 that increased non-managerial employees' salaries by 7% each year, is seeking another multi-year wage deal.

    Read more: load shedding, loadshedding, load-shedding, Eskom, Numsa, Solidarity, Irvin Jim, NUM, National Union of Mineworkers, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, wage talks, electricity generation, Livhuwani Mammburu, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, salary negotiations
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz