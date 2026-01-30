South Africa
    Eskom brings 5.5% increase offer to wage talks

    Eskom has raised its salary increase offer to trade unions to 5.5% from the 3.5% it proposed last year, a document seen by Reuters showed, though it remains well below what unions are demanding.
    30 Jan 2026
    30 Jan 2026
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    Eskom has been a long-term drag on Africa's biggest economy through its electricity cuts and financial woes.

    But a sharp improvement in the performance of its coal-fired power stations has allowed it to stop implementing nationwide blackouts.

    It reported its first full-year profit in eight years last financial year.

    The revised wage offer was presented to the three major unions it negotiates with over salaries this week in a second round of pay talks.

    Eskom proposed that the 5.5% pay increase come into effect on 1 July, the day after its current three-year wage deal expires, the document showed.

    The offer includes adjustments to other benefits, such as housing.

    An Eskom spokesperson confirmed the utility's latest salary offer was 5.5%.

    Unions are seeking pay hikes of up to 15%, far above South Africa's annual inflation rate, which stood at 3.6% in December and which the central bank thinks may have peaked.

    A third round of wage negotiations is scheduled for February, said Khangela Baloyi, energy sector coordinator for the National Union of Mineworkers.

    Eskom's 2023 three-year agreement saw non-managerial employees' salaries increase by 7% each year.

    The former state monopoly still generates the bulk of South Africa's electricity and would like to agree on another multi-year wage deal.

    Unions have gone on strike during previous wage disputes, triggering power blackouts.

    This time around, the potential impact of a strike on Eskom's operations is harder to gauge as the recent improvement in its generation fleet means it has excess capacity.

    load shedding, loadshedding, Eskom, NUM, unions, Reuters, National Union of Mineworkers, wage talks, coal-fired power stations, salary negotiations
