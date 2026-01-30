Eskom launches climate-smart project at Grootvlei Power Station

Eskom, together with the Government of the Netherlands and the Mpumalanga provincial government have officially launched the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre at the Grootvlei Power Station.

Eskom's Grootvlei Power Station in Mpumalanga. Image supplied.

The move marks a milestone in linking the country’s Just Energy Transition to “new local economic opportunities in climate-smart food production and skills development”.

Future-oriented economic activity

“The project is already delivering tangible outcomes. Eight community members from the Dipaleseng Municipality are currently being trained as greenhouse facilitators.

“Additionally, 75 agripreneurs, who are also community members, will participate in the Agripreneur Development Programme, commencing in April 2026.

"Each agripreneur is expected to employ members from the community, and taken together, the programme is projected to support the creation of substantial sustainable jobs by 2030,” a joint statement said.

The centre serves as one of Eskom’s pilot initiatives under its Just Energy Transition (JET) Programme.

“(It is)demonstrating how repurposed energy-related infrastructure can support future-oriented economic activity beyond the energy sector.

“The focus is on practical training, skills development, and value-chain development in climate-smart horticulture rather than large-scale commercial production at this stage,” Eskom stated.

Eskom board chairperson, Mteto Nyati, described the project as an exciting example of partnerships bearing success.

“This project is an exciting early example of key stakeholders coming together to develop new economic activities that protect livelihoods and the local community as South Africa moves from a high-carbon to a lower-carbon economy.

“We are grateful for the leadership by the Minister of Electricity and Energy as the primary convener of JET, the significant investment by the Government of the Netherlands and its partners and the support of the Mpumalanga Premier and the Dipaleseng Local Municipality,” Mteto said.

The future development of the centre remains a priority.

“Looking ahead, the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre is intended to inform the development of a broader agri-economic hub, integrating agriculture, skills development and logistics, with increasing private-sector participation.

“The Grootvlei project reinforces that South Africa’s energy transition is not only about changing power sources, but about creating new economic futures for people, land and local communities,” Eskom said.