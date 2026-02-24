Why facilities management is critical to smart buildings and safer operations

Facilities management in South Africa is no longer limited to maintenance schedules and space planning. As smart buildings in South Africa become more digitally enabled and performance-driven, facilities management teams now sit at the centre of safety, sustainability, building compliance, and operational efficiency.

This shift will be under the spotlight at Facilities Management Expo 2026, taking place from 2-4 June at Gallagher Convention Centre, alongside Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, Firexpo, and, for the first time, RE+ South Africa. The co-located format reflects how modern smart buildings in South Africa operate in practice, with integrated building systems linking security, energy management systems, fire safety compliance, and facilities management into one coordinated strategy rather than isolated functions.

In today’s commercial property environment, facilities management is responsible for far more than uptime. Facilities teams must manage energy management systems, ensure building compliance with evolving regulations, oversee fire safety compliance, and optimise integrated building systems that support business continuity. These pressures have elevated facilities management into a strategic function within smart buildings.

Smart buildings depend on visibility. Facilities management teams rely on sensors, monitoring platforms, and analytics tools to gain real-time insight into indoor conditions, energy consumption, asset performance, and potential risk points. This level of intelligence strengthens building compliance, supports energy efficiency, and enables faster intervention across multi-site portfolios where safety and cost control must be balanced carefully.

According to Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa, facilities management has become a board-level priority. “Facilities teams are expected to balance safety, building performance, sustainability, energy management systems, and cost control simultaneously. Facilities Management Expo gives professionals access to technologies and expertise that support smarter, safer building operations.”

Indoor environmental quality is one area receiving increased attention within South Africa’s smart buildings. Poor ventilation, excessive heat, inadequate lighting, and noise directly affect productivity and wellbeing. Facilities management teams are responding by improving airflow, refining temperature control, and implementing integrated building systems that create healthier indoor environments.

“These measures are particularly important in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and commercial property, where working conditions influence performance and compliance outcomes,” says Anderson.

Fire safety compliance and resilience are also shaping facilities strategy. The growth of lithium-ion batteries, backup power systems, and on-site energy storage has introduced new compliance and risk management considerations. Facilities managers now collaborate closely with fire protection and energy specialists to ensure battery rooms, ventilation, detection, and suppression technologies meet current standards. Integrated building systems support coordinated response planning and strengthen emergency readiness.

Facilities Management Expo 2026 will feature a free-to-attend Facilities Management Seminar Theatre, offering practical guidance on building compliance, digital monitoring, energy management systems, and integrated building operations that facilities professionals can apply immediately. Visitors will also have access to the Premier Guest Lounge, shared across all four co-located shows, providing a focused environment for discussion and strategic networking.

“Smart buildings rely on collaboration across disciplines,” says Anderson. “By bringing facilities management together with security, occupational safety, fire safety compliance, and renewable energy under one roof, the co-located shows give professionals a clearer view of how integrated strategies improve performance, resilience, and long-term value. We invite facilities management providers to visit the Facilities Management Expo website at www.fmexpo.co.za to find out more about participating,” says Anderson.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at Facilities Management Expo 2026 can contact the Facilities Management Expo team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.

