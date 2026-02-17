Advancing safety, compliance and wellbeing in the built environment at A-OSH EXPO 2026

Occupational health and safety is playing an increasingly central role in how South Africa’s construction and engineering sectors design, manage and operate buildings. From working at height and heat exposure to regulatory compliance and digital monitoring, safety considerations now sit alongside productivity, sustainability and asset performance.

These priorities will take centre stage at A-OSH EXPO 2026, which returns to Gallagher Convention Centre from 2 to 4 June 2026. The event forms part of a powerful line-up of co-located exhibitions, including Securex South Africa, Facilities Management Expo and Firexpo, creating a single platform that reflects how safety, security, facilities management and fire protection intersect on modern sites and within complex buildings.

For construction professionals, engineers and project managers, A-OSH EXPO offers direct access to solutions that address real-world site risks. Exhibitors span personal protective equipment, working-at-height systems, fall protection, environmental monitoring, digital safety platforms and training services, giving visitors a practical view of how safety strategies can be strengthened across project lifecycles.

“A-OSH EXPO continues to grow in step with the built environment,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa. “Safety is no longer a standalone function. It influences how buildings are designed, how sites operate, and how organisations meet their legal and ethical responsibilities. The expo brings together suppliers and decision-makers who are focused on building safer, more resilient workplaces.”

One of the defining themes for 2026 is integration. Construction sites and buildings are becoming more connected, with safety systems increasingly linked to access control, fire detection, facilities platforms and digital reporting tools. This convergence supports better oversight, faster response times and improved compliance, particularly on large or multi-phase projects.

A-OSH EXPO will once again feature free-to-attend seminar theatres, including the SAIOSH Seminar Theatre and the Working at Height Seminar Theatre. These sessions provide practical guidance on regulatory updates, risk management, heat stress, behavioural safety and compliance challenges specific to construction and engineering environments. The focus is firmly on applied learning, helping teams translate policy into safer on-site practice.

For exhibitors, the event attracts a highly relevant audience of contractors, consulting engineers, developers, facilities leaders, and safety professionals who are actively seeking solutions. The co-located format increases exposure beyond a single discipline, allowing suppliers to engage with visitors responsible for safety, building performance and operational decision-making.

Visitors also benefit from shared features across the co-located shows, including a Premier Guest Lounge and live demonstrations that showcase how safety technologies perform in practice.

“A-OSH EXPO 2026 provides a valuable opportunity for the construction and engineering sectors to benchmark best practice, engage with credible suppliers and strengthen safety outcomes across the built environment. We encourage organisations offering OSH solutions to visit the website: www.aosh.co.za to see how they will benefit from exhibiting at A-OSH EXPO 2026,” says Anderson.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at A-OSH EXPO 2026, can contact the A-OSH EXPO team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.

See some of the A-OSH EXPO 2025 highlights: