From shop floor to supply chain: retail security takes centre stage at Securex South Africa

Retail environments may appear low-risk on the surface, but behind the scenes they face a complex and growing security challenge. Theft, organised retail crime, internal shrinkage, supply-chain vulnerability, and customer safety all place pressure on retailers to rethink how they protect people, stock, and operations.

Against this backdrop, Securex South Africa returns to Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 2 to 4 June 2026, offering retailers a focused platform to explore practical, technology-driven security solutions. The event once again takes place alongside A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, reflecting how retail security increasingly intersects with workplace safety, facilities planning, and fire risk management. For the first time, the shows will also be co-located with RE+ South Africa, adding an energy-resilience dimension to the conversation.

Retail crime in South Africa has become more sophisticated, with organised groups targeting stores, distribution centres, and delivery routes. Retailers must manage customer flow, staff wellbeing, and compliance obligations in environments that are open to the public and often under-resourced. As a result, many retailers are moving beyond isolated security measures toward integrated systems that offer visibility across the entire operation.

“Securex South Africa 2026 will showcase a wide range of retail-relevant technologies, including access control, video surveillance with analytics, electronic article surveillance, and incident-monitoring platforms that help retailers detect threats earlier and respond faster. Increasingly, these systems link to data analytics that allow security teams to identify patterns, monitor high-risk areas, and reduce losses without disrupting the customer experience,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa.

Live features remain a major drawcard for retail visitors. Securex will again host K9 demonstrations and a dedicated drone demonstration zone, showing how detection, monitoring, and rapid response technologies are applied in real-world scenarios. These demonstrations provide practical insight into how security solutions perform beyond brochures and spec sheets.

The free-to-attend Securex Seminar Theatre will also play a key role for retailers seeking clarity in a fast-changing risk environment. Sessions will address topics such as organised retail crime, loss prevention strategies, AI-driven analytics, and the integration of security with broader operational systems. For retail decision-makers, the seminars offer accessible, South Africa-specific guidance that can be applied immediately.



“The retail sector is under pressure to balance security, customer experience, and cost control,” says Anderson. “Securex South Africa gives retailers direct access to technologies and expertise that help them reduce loss, improve situational awareness, and create safer environments for staff and shoppers alike. We invite retail organisations to visit our website at www.securex.co.za to find out more about the benefits of attending Securex South Africa 2026,” says Anderson.

For retailers planning upgrades or reviewing risk strategies, Securex South Africa 2026 provides a time-efficient opportunity to compare solutions, engage with specialists, and stay ahead of growing threats.

