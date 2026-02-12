South Africa
Retail
    Krispy Kreme x Bakers Choc O Magic: A sweet celebration of South African nostalgia

    Krispy Kreme South Africa strikes once again with yet another collaboration that is in tune with the local taste and culture, with the launch of a limited-edition Krispy Kreme x Bakers® Choc O Magic™ doughnut, available nationwide from 16 February for one week only.
    Issued by Krispy Kreme
    12 Feb 2026
    Known for tapping into South African food trends and fan favourites, Krispy Kreme continues to celebrate flavours that resonate deeply with local consumers. This latest collaboration brings together two much-loved brands, united by nostalgia, familiarity, and a shared love for indulgent treats.

    Bakers® Choc-O-Magic™ biscuits, long enjoyed by South African families, were discontinued before making a highly anticipated comeback following strong consumer demand. Their return highlighted the emotional connection consumers still have with the brand and now, that same beloved flavour is being reimagined in a new and exciting format through Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed doughnut.

    The limited-edition range will be available in both chocolate and vanilla flavours, ensuring there is something for everyone. Each doughnut combines Krispy Kreme’s signature soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture with the comforting, recognisable and unique taste that made Bakers® Choc O Magic™ a household name.

    This collaboration reflects Krispy Kreme South Africa’s ongoing commitment to creating moments that feel relevant, joyful, and proudly local, transforming familiar flavours into exciting new experiences for fans of all ages. A true match made in sweet heaven; the Krispy Kreme x Bakers® Choc O Magic™ doughnut is set to be a must-try treat for families and fans alike.

    The Krispy Kreme x Bakers® Choc-O-Magic™ doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide from 16 February, for one week only, while stocks last.

    Krispy Kreme
    Welcome to the Krispy Kreme News Desk — your official source for news, insights, and stories from one of the world’s most loved doughnut brands. For over 10 years, Krispy Kreme South Africa has been creating moments of joy through fresh, high-quality doughnuts, iconic experiences, and a commitment to sharing happiness in every community we serve.
