Krispy Kreme x Bakers Choc O Magic: A sweet celebration of South African nostalgia

Krispy Kreme South Africa strikes once again with yet another collaboration that is in tune with the local taste and culture, with the launch of a limited-edition Krispy Kreme x Bakers® Choc O Magic™ doughnut, available nationwide from 16 February for one week only.

Known for tapping into South African food trends and fan favourites, Krispy Kreme continues to celebrate flavours that resonate deeply with local consumers. This latest collaboration brings together two much-loved brands, united by nostalgia, familiarity, and a shared love for indulgent treats.

Bakers® Choc-O-Magic™ biscuits, long enjoyed by South African families, were discontinued before making a highly anticipated comeback following strong consumer demand. Their return highlighted the emotional connection consumers still have with the brand and now, that same beloved flavour is being reimagined in a new and exciting format through Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed doughnut.

The limited-edition range will be available in both chocolate and vanilla flavours, ensuring there is something for everyone. Each doughnut combines Krispy Kreme’s signature soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture with the comforting, recognisable and unique taste that made Bakers® Choc O Magic™ a household name.

This collaboration reflects Krispy Kreme South Africa’s ongoing commitment to creating moments that feel relevant, joyful, and proudly local, transforming familiar flavours into exciting new experiences for fans of all ages. A true match made in sweet heaven; the Krispy Kreme x Bakers® Choc O Magic™ doughnut is set to be a must-try treat for families and fans alike.

The Krispy Kreme x Bakers® Choc-O-Magic™ doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide from 16 February, for one week only , while stocks last.



