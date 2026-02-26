Whenever you’re on the go, your doughnuts are too

In the last eight years Krispy Kreme South Africa has been making it easier than ever for doughnut lovers to enjoy their favorite sweet treat, anytime and anywhere with their mini locations channel. After recently celebrating 10 years in South Africa Krispy Kreme SA announced a refresh of its mini locations to “Doughnuts On the Go , with a new menu offering that will excite the taste buds at over 450 locations!

Designed for life in motion, Doughnuts on the Go, located in over 450 locations, brings the iconic Krispy Kreme experience beyond the doughnut shop and into the everyday moments that matter most – delivered fresh, daily! Whether it’s picking up a box before a big meeting to become the office hero, grabbing a sweet treat for a road trip, or adding a little joy to the school run, Krispy Kreme is now right where South Africans need it most.

At its core, Doughnuts on the Go is about convenience without compromise. These doughnuts are made fresh, sealed for freshness and delivered on a daily basis, delivering the unmistakable taste and quality Krispy Kreme is known for, just in a format that fits seamlessly into busy lifestyles. With forecourts operating 24/7, even late-night sweet cravings are officially sorted.

The exciting new menu launches at all Doughnuts On the Go locations and will include the favourites, from the Original Glazed® doughnut to the Limited time offers, the favourite Nestle Trio Box (which now includes a peppermint crisp doughnut) to a new indulgent range that will launch with the famous Krispy Kreme New York Cheesecake doughnut!

“Doughnuts on the Go is all about meeting our customers where they are, in the moments that matter most. By expanding our presence into high-convenience retail spaces, we’re making it easier than ever for South Africans to enjoy the fresh, premium doughnuts they love, where they are” said Nick Eleftheriadis, Executive Director of Off-Premise at Krispy Kreme South Africa.

Doughnuts on the go will be available from 2 March at selected retail partners nationwide.

Because whenever you’re on the go, your doughnuts are too.



