South Africa
Retail Food & bev. services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

FirexpoaHead Marketing ServicesConverge AfricaMANZI WaterScan DisplayBluegrass DigitalEpic OutdoorCapacity RelationsProudly SASecurexKrispy KremeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Whenever you’re on the go, your doughnuts are too

    In the last eight years Krispy Kreme South Africa has been making it easier than ever for doughnut lovers to enjoy their favorite sweet treat, anytime and anywhere with their mini locations channel. After recently celebrating 10 years in South Africa Krispy Kreme SA announced a refresh of its mini locations to “Doughnuts On the Go, with a new menu offering that will excite the taste buds at over 450 locations!
    Issued by Krispy Kreme
    26 Feb 2026
    26 Feb 2026
    Whenever you&#x2019;re on the go, your doughnuts are too

    Designed for life in motion, Doughnuts on the Go, located in over 450 locations, brings the iconic Krispy Kreme experience beyond the doughnut shop and into the everyday moments that matter most – delivered fresh, daily! Whether it’s picking up a box before a big meeting to become the office hero, grabbing a sweet treat for a road trip, or adding a little joy to the school run, Krispy Kreme is now right where South Africans need it most.

    At its core, Doughnuts on the Go is about convenience without compromise. These doughnuts are made fresh, sealed for freshness and delivered on a daily basis, delivering the unmistakable taste and quality Krispy Kreme is known for, just in a format that fits seamlessly into busy lifestyles. With forecourts operating 24/7, even late-night sweet cravings are officially sorted.

    Whenever you&#x2019;re on the go, your doughnuts are too
    Whenever you&#x2019;re on the go, your doughnuts are too

    The exciting new menu launches at all Doughnuts On the Go locations and will include the favourites, from the Original Glazed® doughnut to the Limited time offers, the favourite Nestle Trio Box (which now includes a peppermint crisp doughnut) to a new indulgent range that will launch with the famous Krispy Kreme New York Cheesecake doughnut!

    “Doughnuts on the Go is all about meeting our customers where they are, in the moments that matter most. By expanding our presence into high-convenience retail spaces, we’re making it easier than ever for South Africans to enjoy the fresh, premium doughnuts they love, where they are” said Nick Eleftheriadis, Executive Director of Off-Premise at Krispy Kreme South Africa.

    Whenever you&#x2019;re on the go, your doughnuts are too
    Whenever you&#x2019;re on the go, your doughnuts are too

    Doughnuts on the go will be available from 2 March at selected retail partners nationwide.

    Because whenever you’re on the go, your doughnuts are too.


    Read more: doughnuts, Krispy Kreme
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Krispy Kreme
    Welcome to the Krispy Kreme News Desk — your official source for news, insights, and stories from one of the world’s most loved doughnut brands. For over 10 years, Krispy Kreme South Africa has been creating moments of joy through fresh, high-quality doughnuts, iconic experiences, and a commitment to sharing happiness in every community we serve.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz