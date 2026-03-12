Krispy Kreme takes flight on a new partnership with Lift

Sweet moments have reached new heights as Krispy Kreme South Africa announced an exciting new partnership with Lift, bringing the brand’s iconic Original Glazed® doughnut to passengers in the skies.

The collaboration brings together two brands known for creating memorable customer experiences, with passengers on select Lift flights now able to enjoy Krispy Kreme’s signature Original Glazed® doughnut - fresh, light and melt-in-your-mouth - while travelling between South Africa’s major cities. The doughnuts will be delivered fresh to ensure passengers experience the same quality and taste the brand is known for on the ground.

The initiative forms part of Krispy Kreme South Africa’s continued commitment to meeting fans wherever they are, extending the brand’s reach beyond shops and into new environments where people are creating memories, travelling, and celebrating everyday moments.

“Both brands are built on delivering feel-good experiences,” said Gerry Thomas, managing director for Krispy Kreme South Africa. “Partnering with Lift allows us to share the joy of Krispy Kreme with travelers in a fresh and exciting way - because every journey is better with something sweet.”

Lift is passionate about elevating its onboard experience, ensuring passengers enjoy their journey while travelling across the country. “We could not be more excited about this partnership and the fun and joy it will bring to our passengers. It’s a natural fit as we continue enhancing the travel experience and stepping up our onboard catering offering. Introducing Krispy Kreme’s signature Original Glazed® doughnut will definitely up- Lift our flights,” says Lift onboard product specialist, Ryno Mocke.

Mocke notes the initiative is the first step in introducing a refreshed approach to Lifts in-flight catering, by offering thoughtfully selected treats and light indulgences on select Lift flights between Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban routes.



