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    Krispy Kreme x USN just got whey better!

    Krispy Kreme launches first ever range of protein chillers.
    Issued by Krispy Kreme
    12 Jun 2026
    12 Jun 2026
    Krispy Kreme x USN just got whey better!

    Krispy Kreme South Africa is extending its beverage offering with the introduction of a range of protein chillers. With over 95 locations, Krispy Kreme’s latest beverage offering will provide protein lovers with access to a delicious protein drink on the go made by one of your favourite Krispy Kreme Baristas.

    The rise of high-protein eating has become one of the most influential trends in food and beverage, with consumers increasingly seeking convenient ways to boost protein intake throughout the day.

    Key to the launch of this new menu offering was to partner and source the protein from a reputable brand in the industry. There was no better partner and supplier than the global supplement brand, USN.

    The partnership sees two unique flavours innovated specially for Krispy Kreme by USN’s Innovation team:

    • The Choc Caramel Protein Chiller: a smooth blend of chocolate and caramel
    • The Salted Caramel Protein Chiller: a sweet balance of sweet and salty.

    The new protein chillers combine great taste with functional nutrition, in the form of 20 grams of protein.

    Both chilled beverages are crafted to provide a premium taste experience that Krispy Kreme is known for, alongside the benefits of high-quality protein.

    “We’re excited to partner with USN to bring Krispy Kreme’s first ever protein chiller range,” said Gerry Thomas, managing director at Krispy Kreme South Africa. “Consumers today are looking for products that fit their lifestyles, while still delivering on taste. This new range offers the best of both worlds – indulgence and functionality.”

    "USN has spent over two decades building a reputation for quality and innovation in sports nutrition, and this partnership with Krispy Kreme is a natural extension of that – bringing high-quality protein into spaces where South Africans already love to spend their time. We didn't just supply an ingredient; we co-created something genuinely exciting, and I'm proud of what our innovation team delivered," said Emile Roux, group managing director at USN.

    Krispy Kreme’s addition of a protein drink to its menu reflects this broader trend, demonstrating how even brands known for indulgence are responding to demand for products that tap into the protein conversation and need.

    This latest collaboration brings together two strong brands committed to innovation and meeting evolving consumer preferences. Whether enjoyed as a post-workout refreshment, an afternoon pick-me-up, or simply as a delicious treat – the protein chiller range has launched!

    The Krispy Kreme x USN protein chiller range will be available at all Krispy Kreme shops nationwide from 12 June 2026.

    Read more: USN, Gerry Thomas, Krispy Kreme
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    Krispy Kreme
    Welcome to the Krispy Kreme News Desk — your official source for news, insights, and stories from one of the world’s most loved doughnut brands. For over 10 years, Krispy Kreme South Africa has been creating moments of joy through fresh, high-quality doughnuts, iconic experiences, and a commitment to sharing happiness in every community we serve.
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