    Vaseline and Krispy Kreme team up to shine with the 'glazed' trend

    In today’s market, successful brand collaborations are about more than just novelty, they tap into cultural moments and authentic narratives. Vaseline and Krispy Kreme’s recent partnership exemplifies this approach by leaning into the “glazed” trend, with a clever nod to both skincare and lifestyle.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    9 Jun 2025
    9 Jun 2025
    Linda Mtoba and Rich Mnisi star in the commercial. Source: Supplied.
    Linda Mtoba and Rich Mnisi star in the commercial. Source: Supplied.

    Central to the campaign were Linda Mtoba and Rich Mnisi — the latter famously known for his impeccably moisturised skin. Their involvement anchored the campaign in genuine cultural currency, illustrating how personal style and product performance can intersect to create meaningful engagement.

    The campaign centred on Vaseline’s new (to South Africa) formula designed to deliver that high-shine, hydrated finish synonymous with the “glazed skin” look, paired with Krispy Kreme’s iconic glazed donuts.

    This fusion of textures and sensory experiences showed how brands can collaborate beyond traditional categories to spark fresh conversations and reach new audiences.

    Social media has fundamentally changed how trends emerge and spread, putting audiences in the driver’s seat of what gains attention and traction. Instead of waiting for brands to push messages, people now seek out content that feels authentic and relevant to their lives. This shift means brands must be nimble and present in real-time cultural conversations to stay visible.

    “The truth is, people aren’t waiting to be sold to anymore,” says Anele Maphanga, PR Lead for Vaseline. “They’re watching, listening, curating their own feeds. If your brand doesn’t show up in those moments with relevance and simplicity, it’s invisible.”

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
