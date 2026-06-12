Whirlpool reinforces its commitment to South African homes with the launch of the new W11 Collection

Whirlpool continues to strengthen its presence in South Africa with the introduction of the new W11 Collection, a premium range of integrated kitchen appliances designed for homeowners who value intuitive innovation, sophisticated design and seamless living.

As modern homes evolve into connected lifestyle spaces, consumers are increasingly seeking appliances that complement both functionality and aesthetics. The Whirlpool W11 Collection reflects this shift, combining advanced technology with refined, minimalist design to create kitchens that are as intelligent as they are elegant.

Powered by Whirlpool’s signature 6th Sense Technology, the collection has been developed to simplify everyday living through intelligent automation and precision performance. The technology intuitively adapts appliance settings to deliver optimal results, helping to remove guesswork from everyday tasks while improving efficiency across the kitchen.

A key highlight of the range is the W11 Kitchen Suite, which combines sleek integrated design with advanced cooking technologies. The collection features Whirlpool’s first-of-its-kind self-supporting temperature probe, which continuously monitors both solid and liquid dishes to ensure precise cooking results. Paired with responsive full-touch display controls, the suite is designed to offer a more intuitive and effortless cooking experience.

The collection also includes Built-in Refrigeration solutions created to blend seamlessly into contemporary kitchen environments. Designed to fit naturally within cabinetry, the big integrated fridge-freezer delivers a clean, cohesive aesthetic while offering a spacious 394-litre capacity to maximise storage. Equipped with Total NoFrost Technology, it helps maintain optimal storage conditions while eliminating the need for manual defrosting, supporting longer-lasting freshness and greater convenience in everyday use.

Beyond introducing new products, the launch of the W11 Collection reflects Whirlpool’s ongoing investment in the South African market through trusted local distribution, after-sales support and access to genuine Whirlpool components that uphold the brand’s global quality standards. Backed by a dedicated local team, Whirlpool continues to provide South African consumers with confidence in both product performance and long-term service reliability.

Globally recognised for innovation and reliability, Whirlpool remains focused on delivering appliances that anticipate the needs of modern households. The arrival of the W11 Collection reinforces the brand’s commitment to South Africa, bringing together premium design, intelligent functionality and dependable local support for homes that increasingly demand both style and performance.

For more information on the Whirlpool W11 Collection, visit www.whirlpool.co.za.



