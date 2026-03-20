Beat rising electricity costs with KIC’s efficient top mount fridge-freeze

With costs rising, energy efficiency has become an increasingly important factor when households choose home appliances. Refrigerators run continuously, making their energy performance a key contributor to monthly electricity consumption.

Efficient and surprisingly Spacious

KIC’s Top Mount fridge-freezer range has been designed with this reality in mind. By combining an A+ energy rating with a compact, space-saving design , the appliance offers households an efficient refrigeration solution without compromising on storage capacity.

The KIC Top Mount fridge-freezer provides 170L of storage while maintaining reduced external dimensions. This makes it well-suited to apartments, smaller kitchens, student accommodation, or homes where space needs to be used carefully. Despite its compact footprint, the fridge is designed to maximise usable internal space so that households can store more food comfortably.

Practical and versatile

At the centre of the design is KIC’s focus on practical storage solutions . The internal layout is optimised to provide maximum usable space, helping users organise groceries more efficiently while reducing wasted storage areas.

Flexible and ample door storage plays an important role in this. One of the most practical features is KIC’s Big Balcony , a deeper door compartment designed to accommodate larger beverage bottles. The balcony can hold up to three 2.25L bottles , addressing a common frustration where standard fridge door shelves struggle to fit larger drinks.

Meanwhile adjustable balconies allow users to rearrange compartments to suit different items, making it easier to store everything from condiments to larger containers.

Robust and secure

Inside the fridge, durable toughened glass shelves provide strong support for everyday groceries, while a dedicated crisper drawer helps keep fruits and vegetables fresh. An anti-bacterial door seal also helps maintain better hygiene by reducing the potential growth of mould and bacteria inside the refrigerator. The freezer compartment provides dependable freezing performance and is designed to keep food safely frozen while maintaining efficient cooling operation.

To complement different kitchen styles, the KIC Top Mount fridge-freezer is available in a selection of finishes including white (KTF 518/2 WH), metallic (KTF 518/2 ME), and the brand new beautiful dark grey (KTF 518/2 GR).

Best value for money

With its focus on energy efficiency, smart storage, and compact design , the KIC Top Mount fridge-freezer offers a practical solution for households looking to manage rising electricity costs while still meeting everyday refrigeration needs, offering best value for your money.

Availability

The KIC Top Mount fridge-freezer range is available at multiple retailers nationwide.