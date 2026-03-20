Landmark FSP license moves Postbank closer to state bank goals

Postbank has reached a significant regulatory milestone after successfully registering as a licensed Financial Services Provider (FSP) with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, a move welcomed by Portfolio Committee chairperson, Khusela Sangoni-Diko.

Source: Postbank/Facebook.

The registration authorises Postbank to offer financial services in compliance with the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act, marking a key step in its transformation journey.

The development strengthens its operational credibility and positions the state-owned entity to expand its service offering, while advancing broader goals of financial inclusion and its longer-term ambition of becoming a fully fledged bank.

Diko described the development as a significant milestone in the ongoing journey to transform Postbank into a fully-fledged State-owned bank, capable of advancing financial inclusion and supporting economic participation for all South Africans.

“This is a moment of great progress and affirmation. The licensing of Postbank as a financial services provider signals that the institution is steadily meeting critical regulatory requirements and strengthening its capacity to operate within South Africa’s financial sector,” said Diko.

Governance and inclusion

She further noted that the achievement reflects sustained efforts by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and Postbank to rebuild governance, enhance compliance and restore public confidence in the institution.

“As the committee, we have consistently emphasised the importance of strong governance, accountability and regulatory compliance. This milestone demonstrates that Postbank is moving in the right direction and lays a solid foundation for its evolution into a fully-fledged state-owned bank,” she added.

Diko highlighted Postbank’s strategic importance in extending affordable and accessible financial services, particularly to underserved and rural communities.

She said that a properly capacitated Postbank has the potential to play a transformative role in deepening financial inclusion, reducing the cost of banking and ensuring that no South African is left behind in accessing essential financial services.

While welcoming the progress, Diko stressed that more work remains to be done to secure a full banking licence and achieve operational readiness.

She commended all stakeholders involved in achieving this milestone and looks forward to further progress in the establishment of a state-owned bank that serves the developmental needs of the country.