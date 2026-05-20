Cooling with care: KIC partners with FoodForward SA to fight hunger

At KIC, we believe a home is built on more than quality appliances; it is built on the strength of the community surrounding it. With a South African heritage spanning over four decades, our mission has always been to provide reliability and support to the people who trust our brand.

We are proud to share a recent step in our commitment to giving back.

A vital contribution

We recently donated a KIC Large Chest Freezer to FoodForward SA, an organisation dedicated to addressing food insecurity across South Africa.

While a freezer is a staple in most homes, for FoodForward SA, it is a critical tool in the fight against hunger. This unit will be used to store chilled and frozen food, ensuring that nutritious, perishable items are preserved safely before being distributed to local communities in need.

Supporting the FoodBanking model

FoodForward SA was established in 2009 with a powerful vision: A South Africa without hunger . As the largest food redistribution organisation in Africa, they recover quality surplus food from the supply chain and deliver it to those who need it most.

Their model focuses on efficiency and sustainability. By providing them with reliable cooling technology, we are helping to extend the reach of their impact, ensuring less food goes to waste and more families receive a healthy meal.

Our commitment to South Africa

Since 1975 (the factory), KIC has been a household name. From our manufacturing facility in Isithebe to the millions of homes we inhabit across the country, we understand the challenges South Africans face.

Giving back is a fundamental part of our DNA. By supporting FoodForward SA, we are helping to build a more resilient food system for our nation. By donating a KIC Chest Freezer, which is known for its durability, we are ensuring that FoodForward SA has the dependable equipment required to keep their operations running smoothly.

Moving forward together

We are honoured to play a part in the incredible work FoodForward SA does every day. We encourage our KIC family to learn more about their initiatives and see how you can contribute to their mission of food security.

Together, we can help ensure that fewer South Africans go to bed hungry. At KIC, our "Trust is Forever" promise is a commitment to stand by our community, today and always.



