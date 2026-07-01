Effortless washing, everyday: Meet KIC’s 8kg front loader

KIC is redefining the laundry experience with the launch of its latest innovation – the KFL 812 GR front loader washing machine, designed to meet the evolving needs of South African households.

The KIC new KFL 812 GR 8kg front loader washing machine comes with Steam+ technology, energy-saving performance, and user-focused design to deliver a powerful, hygienic, and eco-conscious wash every time.

Unveiled as part of KIC’s commitment to accessible innovation, the KFL 812 GR boasts an Allergy Safe function, designed to protect sensitive skin by eliminating detergent residues and allergens through a specialised rinse cycle.

This makes it ideal for households with babies, allergy sufferers, or anyone seeking a deeper clean. “We designed the KFL 812 GR with real families in mind—those who value efficiency, care about sustainability, and want appliances that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle,” says Yolanda, product manager at KIC.

With an 8kg capacity, A+++ energy rating for low electricity consumption, and a sleek dark grey finish, the KFL 812 GR combines powerful performance with modern style, helping you save on your energy bill while elevating your home.

This machine features:

Steam+ technology that reduces creases, saving you time and effort on ironing, so you can focus on what truly matters



that reduces creases, saving you time and effort on ironing, so you can focus on what truly matters 15 versatile wash programs , including quick wash, eco wash, and delicate care, ensuring flexibility for every lifestyle



, including quick wash, eco wash, and delicate care, ensuring flexibility for every lifestyle Intuitive LED display, child lock, and delay start function for added convenience and control



for added convenience and control A quiet motor that delivers extremely low noise levels during wash cycles, ensuring minimal disruption in the home



extremely low noise levels during wash cycles, ensuring minimal disruption in the home A vibration reducing design that decreases machine movement and increases stability



that decreases machine movement and increases stability Ideal for homes with babies, allergy sufferers, or anyone seeking a deeper clean, the Allergy Safe function eliminates detergent residues and allergens, making laundry safer for sensitive skin.

KIC’s latest release reflects the brand’s commitment to accessible innovation and smart design that elevates everyday routines.

The KFL 812 GR is available at various retailers nationwide.

To find out more visit: www.kic.co.za



