Sardine quota raised to ease processing shortages

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has increased the sardine Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for areas west of Cape Agulhas from 30,500 tonnes to 36,500 tonnes following a scientific review into supply shortages affecting the commercial small pelagic sector.

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The decision follows requests from stakeholders in the commercial small pelagic sector, who raised concerns about a shortage of sardine for processing in areas west of Cape Agulhas.

Several right holders had already harvested their local sardine TAC allocations and were forced to scale down operations, resulting in socio-economic hardship and placing more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

According to Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, the decision will protect more than 5,000 livelihoods.

"I am very pleased that we have saved more than a thousand jobs, whilst also ensuring the protection of our natural resources. Creating jobs and growing our economy does not stand in opposition to the protection of our environment, which was again evident in reaching this decision,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

Scientific review supports additional allocation

The additional allocation comprises 3,000 tonnes supported by revised survey timing corrections and a further 3,000 tonnes made available through the conversion of existing sardine Total Allowable Bycatches (TABs).

The Minister instructed the Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group (SWG) to investigate whether additional sardine TAC could be made available for areas west of Cape Agulhas in the short term to help alleviate the impacts on processors and the wider industry.

Following its deliberations, the SWG reached its decision on Monday, 29 June 2026.

Monitoring of sardine stocks continues

The determination of the TAC is governed by the Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998).

The department said it will continue to monitor the status of the resource through its established scientific assessment and stakeholder engagement processes.

“Any future adjustments to management of our small pelagic stock will be considered strictly within the framework of the applicable scientific advice, sustainable resource management and legislative requirements,” the department said.