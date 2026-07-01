South Africa
Agriculture Fishing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comUnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Sardine quota raised to ease processing shortages

    The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has increased the sardine Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for areas west of Cape Agulhas from 30,500 tonnes to 36,500 tonnes following a scientific review into supply shortages affecting the commercial small pelagic sector.
    1 Jul 2026
    1 Jul 2026
    Source: Manoo Media via
    Source: Manoo Media via Pexels

    The decision follows requests from stakeholders in the commercial small pelagic sector, who raised concerns about a shortage of sardine for processing in areas west of Cape Agulhas.

    Several right holders had already harvested their local sardine TAC allocations and were forced to scale down operations, resulting in socio-economic hardship and placing more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

    According to Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, the decision will protect more than 5,000 livelihoods.

    "I am very pleased that we have saved more than a thousand jobs, whilst also ensuring the protection of our natural resources. Creating jobs and growing our economy does not stand in opposition to the protection of our environment, which was again evident in reaching this decision,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

    Scientific review supports additional allocation

    The additional allocation comprises 3,000 tonnes supported by revised survey timing corrections and a further 3,000 tonnes made available through the conversion of existing sardine Total Allowable Bycatches (TABs).

    The Minister instructed the Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group (SWG) to investigate whether additional sardine TAC could be made available for areas west of Cape Agulhas in the short term to help alleviate the impacts on processors and the wider industry.

    Following its deliberations, the SWG reached its decision on Monday, 29 June 2026.

    Monitoring of sardine stocks continues

    The determination of the TAC is governed by the Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998).

    The department said it will continue to monitor the status of the resource through its established scientific assessment and stakeholder engagement processes.

    “Any future adjustments to management of our small pelagic stock will be considered strictly within the framework of the applicable scientific advice, sustainable resource management and legislative requirements,” the department said.

    Read more: fisheries, commercial fishing, fishing industry, South Africa agriculture, seafood industry
    Share this article

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz