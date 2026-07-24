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    Shellfish safe for consumption as toxin levels drop in Saldanha Bay

    The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has confirmed that paralytic shellfish toxin (PST) levels in mussels and oysters from the Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone have fallen below regulatory limits for human consumption.
    24 Jul 2026
    Source: Kindel Media via
    Source: Kindel Media via Pexels

    Following recent monitoring of approved production areas in the zone, officials confirmed the shellfish are now safe to eat. As a result, mussels and oysters from these monitored sites may once again be harvested, marketed, and consumed.

    Ongoing safety compliance

    The department noted that the resumption of harvesting remains subject to ongoing compliance with the official shellfish monitoring and control programme, which operates in accordance with local and international safety standards.

    The DFFE will continue to track toxin levels across the aquaculture development zone and issue further public advisories should environmental conditions change.

    Read more: fisheries, fishing, oysters, aquaculture, DFFE
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