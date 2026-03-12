South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Birkenstock debuts in Limpopo with new sustainable store concept

    Following the opening of its last store at The Zone @ Rosebank in November 2025, Birkenstock has opened two new retail stores at Mall of the North in Polokwane and at Fourways Mall in Johannesburg.
    12 Mar 2026
    Image supplied
    This is part of the brand’s ongoing expansion within South Africa and both stores feature the brand’s new classic store concept design.

    The Mall of the North store signifies Birkenstock’s debut in the Limpopo province, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s growth strategy.

    This expansion not only broadens the brand’s physical presence but also introduces its design heritage, quality craftsmanship, and iconic style to a new demographic of South Africans, strengthening its market position across the country.

    In addition to being the first Birkenstock store in Limpopo, Mall of the North is the first of the brand’s classic store concept designs in South Africa. The 65,4m2 store blends storytelling and material-inspired design to create an immersive shopping experience.

    Image supplied
    Designed with sustainability in mind, the store incorporates cork and leather nuances across its design, both core materials in Birkenstock footwear. All material uses and design principles align with strong environmental values and contemporary retail design trends. The front window features cork pedestals, and the space is finished with locally sourced terrazzo-inspired flooring and jute carpets.

    The classic concept replaces traditional wooden shelving with LED black metal racks and fluted glass surfaces, complemented by floating display tables finished in wood, LEDs, glass, and black melamine.

    The brand’s identity is further brought to life through an LED footbed wall finished in layered Corten steel, while a brand wall at the point-of-sale desk features the signature bone pattern, which is found on the soles of all Birkenstock footwear.

    In addition, Birkenstock’s largest store to date has opened at Fourways Mall. Spanning 100m2, this store marks the eighth Birkenstock store in Johannesburg and the seventeenth store in South Africa.

    As the brand continues to expand, customers can look forward to greater access to Birkenstock, a brand that is defined by more than two and a half centuries of expertise. Rooted in tradition, yet ever evolving, the brand remains culturally relevant today as it has throughout its history.

