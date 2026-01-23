Birkenstock reveals On Their Feet campaign with its Professional collection

Birkenstock is showcasing two industry-leading South African female professionals across the culinary and beauty service industries as part of a campaign to celebrate the brand’s specialist Professional collection.

Image supplied

This series brings to life the stories of chef Jill Ockers, culinary director of the Tashas Group, and freestyle hairstylist Marchay Linderoth, drawing on their industry-specific experiences to underscore the importance of specialist footwear in their working lives.

The Professional range features styles that are specific to industry requirements and include high-traction slip-resistant outsoles, cushioned midsoles, as well as easy-to-clean fluid, oil and grease-resistant materials across iconic Birkenstock silhouettes.

All of its design elements cater to chefs, medical practitioners, hairstylists, botanists and other hard-working professionals who spend most of their days on their feet. While this specialist range meets the need for durability, safety and the well-being of one’s feet, it doesn’t sacrifice on style or sufficient support.

Based at the Kitsune hair salon in Cape Town, Marchay Linderoth is a freestyle hairstylist who blends artistic vision with technical skill daily. Being the go-to amongst Cape Town’s creative industry, her work spans commercial fashion, music videos, and bespoke client styling.

Linderoth, who is featured wearing the Boston Supergrip in white, works with brands and celebrities across and outside of South Africa. Her most recent work includes styling for editorials and the runway with international designer Grete Henriette on her latest collection. Typically she has clients booked back-to-back and spends up to eight hours on her feet at work, so footwear is just as important to her as scissors and a hairdryer.

Marchay Linderoth, freestyle hairstylist. Image supplied

“Proper footwear is essential to keeping me comfortable and productive. They’re not only vital for comfort but also for protecting my feet from hair splinters and dyes,” explains Linderoth. “When I know I have a long day ahead, I always opt for my pair of Birkenstock.”

Jill Ockers, whose passion for food began in her grandfather’s kitchen, is the creative force behind the flavours of the Tashas Group, overseeing multiple venues across South Africa and the UAE.





“We have incredible head chefs and teams on the ground, and my role is to make sure the creative intent is always aligned with execution,” explains Ockers, who is featured wearing the Boston Supergrip in black. “I love feeding people and watching the art of gathering at a table to eat, talk, laugh, decompress – all over a plate of food.”

Jill Ockers, culinary director of the Tashas Group. Image supplied

However, the life of a chef is physically demanding, and Jill believes you can’t cook with passion if your body is breaking down. “We are on our feet for most of the day, often in intense heat, lifting, moving heavy objects,” she explains. “When you are standing for 12 hours, comfort becomes a form of focus. I have worn BIRKs for years”.

Products included in the Professional collection are: the Boston Super Grip in white and black; the Boston Pro in soft java and black; the Super-Birki-BIirki in back and white; the Super-Birki 2.0 in white, black, thyme, purple fog, ink blue, green; the Birki Air AIR 2.0 in jet black; the Profi Birki in black; the Tokio Super Grip in black and white and the Tokio Pro in black and gun metal.

Birkenstock’s heritage in crafting timeless footwear celebrates centuries of shoemaking tradition and the brand’s philosophy of supporting natural movement and to enable walking as nature intended. The Professional collection is designed and certified to maintain professional safety standards without sacrificing the support you need to give your best.

