Levi’s and Jordan collab on fresh new Air Jordan 3 collection

The Levi’s brand and Jordan Brand continue their creative partnership with a bold new collection that celebrates the shared DNA of two brands embraced by every subculture – artists, athletes, activists, musicians, skaters, and dreamers.

Image supplied

The latest Levi’s x Jordan collection explores how craftsmanship and sport culture come together, reworking classic styles with a sport-inspired edge. Bound by passion and a commitment to pushing boundaries, the collaboration offers a full range that bridges Levi’s heritage denim craftsmanship with Jordan Brand’s basketball legacy and streetwear influence.

At the heart of the collection stands the Levi’s x Jordan Air Jordan 3, reimagined through four unique colourways that celebrate different communities and moments.

The Rigid colourway features premium indigo denim panels throughout the upper, complemented by black-on-black elephant print – the iconic pattern that helped define the Air Jordan 3 legacy.

The Black colourway offers a sophisticated approach with pebbled black leather, black denim panels, and backside black denim revealing lighter grey tones, finished with a sail midsole and an embroidered black denim heel piece featuring Nike Air embroidery – a first-of-its-kind construction detail.

Launching exclusively for Lunar New Year in Greater China, Japan, and Korea, the Year of the Horse colourway pays homage to the upcoming lunar calendar with unbleached rigid ecru denim, premium pony hair panels, a jacquard heel tab, and red chain stitch embroidery reading “Year of the Horse” on the interior tongue.

The LA Exclusive, available during NBA All-Star Weekend, takes a refined approach with pebbled leather and strategic blue denim accents, with red chain stitch reading "City of Angels" marking the interior tongue.

All colourways feature the Levi’s Red Tab at the wearer's right shoe, classic Jumpman branding, and the red insole artwork featuring Levi’s signature dollar bill graphic reading “This is a pair of Levi’s.”

For apparel, the 9-piece collection fuses athletic codes with denim heritage across statement pieces and everyday essentials.

The Levi’s x Jordan Football Jersey brings cropped boxy energy in shiny polyester with contrasting matte and gloss red panels and a co-branded jock tag – a prestige detail, bringing together Jordan Brand’s iconic and coveted Wings logo with Levi’s timeless two-horse logo.

The Pinnacle Varsity Jacket serves as the maximalist centerpiece with leather sleeves, melton wool body, quilted satin lining, and extensive vintage-inspired graphics pulled from both brands’ archives, including a cowboy-riding-bull patch nodding to Michael Jordan’s Bulls legacy.

Image supplied

The Type III Trucker reimagines a denim icon in black washed denim with aged tint, oversized Wings logo on the back yoke, and boxy cropped fit, while the Overshirt Jacket features 12-ounce rinsed indigo denim with stylized construction details and Levi’s signature pigskin and golden wheat thread story.

The Fleece Zip Hoodie delivers heavyweight comfort with vintage black wash, a two-way zipper, and co-branded artwork.

Image supplied

Lastly, the Short Sleeve Shirt reimagines the iconic ‘90s Levi’s “Button Your Fly” graphic, first brought to life through Spike Lee’s influential campaign that helped cement the slogan as a cultural touchstone. Its revival here underscores Levi’s rich creative heritage and serves as a defining statement piece within the collection.

For bottoms, the Black Baggy Jean builds on Levi’s 578 block with an extended inseam that amplifies the stack when worn with the Air Jordan 3. It features black washed denim with aged tint, co-branded details, and an embossed Wings logo.

The Baggy Shorts offer a generous fit with deep pleats in 12-ounce rinsed indigo denim, sitting well below the knee with slash pockets, welt back pockets, and co-branded finishing throughout. The Denim Cap completes the collection in rinsed indigo with Air Jordan direct embroidery, Levi’s Red Tab at the brim, and Nike Air-branded antique brass hardware with brown leather cinch.

Image supplied

“Reimagining the Jordan 3, one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history, through a Levi’s lens allowed us to create something that celebrates both brands’ deep connection to so many subcultures,” says Leo Gamboa, VP of Collaborations at Levi’s.

“From the denim construction to the varsity jacket that nods to MJ’s Bulls legacy, every piece in this collection represents the shared greatness that’s woven into both Levi’s and Jordan Brand – greatness that’s been embraced for generations.”

The Levi’s x Jordan collection launches globally on Levi.co.za, the Levi’s App, and select Levi’s stores on 20 February 2026. The Year of the Horse Air Jordan 3 releases exclusively on 23 January in Greater China. The Rigid colourway, along with the full apparel range, releases exclusively in San Francisco for the Super Bowl LX on 5 February, while the LA Exclusive colourway releases on 13 February during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.