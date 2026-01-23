Montreux Jazz Festival announces partners for its African debut in Franschhoek

The Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek (MJFSA) has announced the first group of official partners supporting its inaugural African edition, set to take place from 27-29 March 2026 in South Africa’s Cape Winelands.

The announcement marks a key commercial and strategic milestone as the music festival prepares to establish a permanent footprint on the continent.

Following the unveiling of the official 2026 festival poster by South African artist Sam Nhlengethwa late last year, the confirmation of partners signals growing confidence in the festival’s long-term vision and economic potential for the region.

According to Mark Goedvolk, founder of MJFSA, the partnerships are central to building a sustainable cultural platform rather than a once-off event.

“The arrival of Montreux in Franschhoek is the beginning of a cultural bridge between South Africa and one of the world’s most iconic festivals. We are honoured to welcome partners who share our belief in the power of live music, art and community to create meaningful local and international connections,” he said.

Goedvolk added that partner support will help position Franschhoek as a global destination for cultural excellence while strengthening artistic exchange and creative dialogue.

Founding partners announced

The inaugural partner lineup reflects a blend of financial services, media and destination marketing, providing the commercial infrastructure required to scale the festival responsibly:

Presenting Partner : Nedbank



: Nedbank South African Broadcast Partner : SABC



: SABC South African Print and Digital Partner : Sunday Times



: Destination Partner: Franschhoek Wine Valley

Together, these partners form the foundation of a long-term strategy to fuse Montreux Jazz Festival’s international legacy with South Africa’s hospitality, creative industries and tourism economy.

Strategic alignment with Nedbank

Explaining Nedbank’s involvement, Buli Ndlovu, executive head of personal and private banking marketing at Nedbank, said the partnership aligns strongly with the bank’s focus on entrepreneurship, creativity and purpose-led growth.

“Nedbank is proud to stand alongside the first African edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival. Franschhoek represents entrepreneurship, creativity and a unique lifestyle, all of which align with our commitment to supporting South Africa’s small business economy while curating exclusive client experiences,” said Ndlovu.

She added that the festival presents a rare opportunity to drive international attention, stimulate local economic activity and create a powerful platform for African artistic expression.

Cultural tourism and economic impact

MJFSA is positioned as a jazz-inspired, multi-genre festival that blends the DNA of Montreux with Africa’s contemporary creative energy. The event will feature two main performance spaces — The Arches and The Jazz Village — alongside a broader programme of immersive cultural experiences across the town, aimed at both ticket holders and visiting travellers.

Beyond live performances, the festival has committed to supporting local community organisations, including FRANCO and Franschhoek’s Uncorked Music Academy, reinforcing its focus on skills development, youth participation and long-term cultural investment.

With further announcements on ticketing, hospitality and travel packages expected in the coming months, the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek is shaping up as a significant addition to South Africa’s cultural and tourism calendar — and a strategic case study in how global cultural brands can be locally rooted.

More information is available at www.mjfsa.com

.