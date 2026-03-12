Securex South Africa 2026: integrated building security for smart buildings

Facilities management South Africa is increasingly defined by smart buildings, integrated building security, and operational resilience. As commercial property portfolios grow more complex, facilities management South Africa professionals are taking greater responsibility for risk management, compliance, and business continuity across multi-site environments.

This shift will be a central focus at Securex South Africa 2026, taking place from 2 to 4 June at Gallagher Convention Centre, co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, Firexpo, and RE+ South Africa. For property owners, asset managers, and facilities management leaders, the event provides direct access to integrated security technologies that support smarter, safer commercial property operations.

Why security is now core to facilities management

Modern facilities management in South Africa extends beyond maintenance. Facilities teams are tasked with:

Protecting occupants and assets across commercial property portfolios.



Managing access control and visitor systems.



Supporting compliance and insurance requirements.



Strengthening business continuity strategies.



Integrating smart building technologies into daily operations.

Security is no longer a standalone function. It is embedded in how facilities teams manage risk, protect tenants, and maintain asset value.

Smart buildings demand integrated visibility

Smart buildings depend on connected systems that provide real-time insight across infrastructure layers. At Securex South Africa, facilities management professionals can explore:

Integrated surveillance and access control platforms.



Cybersecurity tools protecting building infrastructure.



IoT-enabled monitoring systems.



Integration with facilities management software.



Real-time analytics supporting operational resilience in smart buildings.

According to Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa, facilities teams now operate at the centre of building performance strategy. “Integrated security platforms allow facilities leaders to manage safety, compliance, and operational efficiency from a unified environment. Securex South Africa gives professionals access to technologies that strengthen resilience across property portfolios.”

Operational resilience in commercial property

South African commercial property managers face grid instability, rising operational costs, and tighter compliance requirements. Integrated building security supports:

Reduced risk exposure.



Improved emergency response readiness.



Clear audit trails for compliance.



Faster incident response.



Stronger tenant confidence across commercial property environments.

Even minor disruptions in commercial property settings can cause reputational damage, tenant dissatisfaction, and financial loss. Facilities management leaders are therefore prioritising systems that reduce downtime and support business continuity.

Themed focus across three days

“For the first time, we are introducing themed days at the co-located shows to provide additional value for facilities management and commercial property professionals seeking insight into innovation, technical excellence, and industry leadership,” says Anderson.

These theme days are:

Day 1 — New Products & Innovation in Action.



Day 2 — Installer Appreciation Day.



Day 3 — Women in Safety & Security.

One integrated platform for smarter property strategy

The co-location with Facilities Management Expo, A-OSH EXPO, Firexpo, and RE+ South Africa allows facilities management leaders to evaluate security, safety, fire, and energy resilience strategies within one coordinated environment.

“Companies wishing to benefit from the focused exposure at Securex South Africa and the co-located exhibitions, and visitors seeking facilities management solutions, will find further information at www.securex.co.za,” says Anderson.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at Securex South Africa 2026 can contact the Securex South Africa team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.

