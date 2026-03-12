The future of paint shopping: Olympic Paints opens immersive colour cafe experience

Olympic Paints has launched the Olympic Colour Cafe, a design-led retail experience. Built around the philosophy of 'Curated Living', the space invites customers to design with intention, choosing colours, textures and finishes based on how they want to feel.

Image supplied

The Olympic Colour Cafe offers a curated creative space where homeowners, decorators, architects and design enthusiasts can enjoy premium coffee while collaborating with an interior design expert. Customers create a mood board of selected colours and interior products, leaving with a bespoke décor plan tailored to their lifestyle.

Designed by architect Nisha van der Hoven, founder of Hoven, the Colour Cafe blends contemporary design trends with local character, transforming traditional retail into a warm, tactile and inspiring environment where décor meets experience.

“From the outset, I was interested in dissolving the boundary between retail and ritual. Instead of designing a conventional paint store, we imagined an immersive environment, part gallery, part workshop, part cafe, where visitors don’t simply choose a colour, but feel it, test it, and build a relationship with it,” says van der Hoven.

Customers can explore Olympic Paints’ extensive colour ranges alongside curated décor elements including sofas, wood panelling, lighting, wallpapers, fabrics, carpets and vinyl flooring.

These products are supplied in collaboration with leading design partners such as Belgotex, Brightstar Lighting, WoodUpp, Home Fabrics, Sofa Company and Olympic Colour Cafe Wallpaper.

“This collaboration brings together colour, craftsmanship and creativity in a way that feels both fresh and deeply relevant,” says Nadine Vosloo, creative director of Olympic Colour Cafe. “By partnering with design leaders, we’re creating a destination that inspires confident, beautiful living.”

Olympic Colour Cafe is now open in Centurion Mall with plans to expand its retail footprint with a second store opening at Mall of the South in May 2026, followed by a Cape Town location later in the year.