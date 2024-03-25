Facilities Management Expo 2025: Shaping the future of efficient, safe, and smart buildings

In a world where operational efficiency, sustainability, and workplace safety are top priorities, Facilities Management Expo 2025 is the go-to platform for professionals seeking the latest solutions in smart buildings. Taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre from 3 to 5 June 2025, the event delivers insights, innovations, and networking opportunities to help businesses create smarter, safer, and more sustainable environments.

Co-located with Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, and Firexpo, this industry-leading event provides a 360° view of security, occupational health and safety, and fire protection, ensuring facilities professionals can address every aspect of their operations in one dynamic setting.

Why facilities management matters more than ever

With businesses facing rising operational costs, energy challenges, and growing compliance demands, facility managers must stay ahead of the curve. Facilities Management Expo 2025 offers:

Current facilities management trends - Discover the latest in smart building management, energy efficiency, and workplace technology.



Hands-on demonstrations - See innovative cleaning, security, and automation solutions in action.



Industry networking - Connect with experts, suppliers, and your peers in shaping the future of facilities management.



Compliance and sustainability insights - Learn how to meet regulatory requirements, while improving efficiency.

A strong industry backing

Facilities Management Expo 2025 is endorsed by leading industry bodies, reinforcing its position as a premier platform for facilities professionals. “We have a very strong working relationship with the South African Facilities Management Association (SAFMA), the Cleaning Association of South Africa (CASA), the Fire Protection Association of South Africa (FPASA), and the Safety First Association. This benefits all stakeholders, including the exhibitors and the industry professionals who visit Facilities Management Expo to find solutions,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions — a division of Montgomery Group.

Expert-led seminar sessions

The free-to-attend Facilities Management Seminar Theatre delivers crucial insights into emerging trends, best practices, and strategies for future-proofing workplaces.

The top 10 facilities management trends highlighted at the Facilities Management Seminar Theatre are:

1. Cost-cutting energy conservation

2. Shifting from reactive to proactive FM roles

3. Embracing automation for improved productivity

4. Paperless building operations

5. Rapid growth of data centres

6. The state of workforce training

7. Rapid digital transformation

8. Increasing emphasis on sustainability

9. The importance of crisis preparedness

10. Prioritising asset management for efficiency.

Facilities Management Expo’s co-location with Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, and Firexpo provides visitors with the opportunity to save time and effort when sourcing multiple needs. The diversity of solutions available is wide, and includes:

Decentral Energy’s end-to-end energy solutions through energy finance for solar, battery storage, and gas generators. The company (Hall 4, Stand 11) also offers operations and maintenance (O&M) services to ensure system reliability and optimal performance, delivering sustainable and cost-effective power to businesses.



Skok Machine Tools will showcase Cribmaster, an inventory control and tool management system. Designed to opimise efficiency and reduce costs, Cribmaster reduces stock loss by 24-45%. Visit them at Hall 4, Stand A14 for live demos.

“Visitors have complete access to the four free-to-attend seminar theatres at the co-located expos, as well as to the K9 demos, the SAIDSA Techman Competition, and the drone demonstrations. To help save time standing in queues, we encourage visitors to pre-register for free attendance at Facilities Management Expo, by visiting the show website at www.fmexpo.co.za,” says Anderson.

See some of the Facilities Management Expo 2024 highlights here https://youtu.be/SBIJRHVUxZM?si=3G6BUoPEgPGo-MQq

Organisations wishing to exhibit at Facilities Management Expo 2025 can contact the Facilities Management Expo team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space, or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.



