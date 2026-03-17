Retail under pressure: Why occupational health and safety now drive performance

South Africa’s retail sector operates in a high-footfall, high-risk environment. From distribution centres and back-of-house loading bays to shop floors and parking areas, retailers manage constant movement of people, goods, and vehicles. In this context, occupational health and safety is no longer a compliance exercise. It is a core operational priority for maintaining workplace safety and protecting staff and customers.

Industry stakeholders will explore these challenges at Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre from 2 to 4 June, where practical, retail-relevant solutions supporting retail safety and safety compliance are showcased in one integrated environment.

Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa, says retailers increasingly understand that safety performance directly influences brand reputation and operational resilience. “Retail environments are fast-moving and public-facing, which means health and safety cannot operate in silos. At A-OSH Expo, retailers are looking for practical, integrated solutions that protect people, ensure safety compliance, and support day-to-day operations while strengthening workplace safety.”

The hidden risk landscape in retail

Retail risk is often underestimated because it looks familiar.

Yet incidents frequently stem from:

Slips, trips and falls in customer-facing areas.



Manual handling injuries in storerooms and warehouses.



Forklift and pallet jack incidents in receiving bays.



Fatigue and stress among shift workers.



Non-compliant contractors working after hours.

Retailers also face growing scrutiny around public liability, food safety, emergency evacuation planning and staff wellbeing, all of which form part of responsible retail safety and operational risk management.

For multi-site retailers, the challenge multiplies. Consistency across branches becomes difficult, particularly where facilities management, cleaning, security and maintenance are outsourced, making strong safety compliance systems essential.

From compliance to culture

Retail leaders are recognising that policies alone do not create safer environments. They need:

Clear reporting structures.



Digitised incident logging and analytics.



Regular toolbox talks and refresher training.



Visible leadership buy-in.

When health and safety becomes part of daily operations rather than a file on a shelf, incident rates drop and staff engagement improves. This shift from reactive compliance to proactive risk management and stronger workplace safety practices is a strong focus at A-OSH Expo.

Technology changing the retail H&S landscape

Retail environments are increasingly technology-enabled. Exhibitors across the four co-located shows demonstrate solutions such as:

Wearable panic and duress devices for floor staff.



Smart access control for restricted stock areas.



Fire detection and suppression systems tailored to retail layouts.



Real-time visitor and contractor management platforms.



Environmental monitoring for cold chain compliance.

For retail executives, facilities managers, and H&S practitioners, seeing these systems in action can clarify what is practical, scalable, and cost-effective when strengthening retail safety, workplace safety, and operational risk management.

Integrating security, facilities, and fire risk

Retail risk does not sit in silos. A stockroom incident may involve facilities management. A shoplifting confrontation may escalate into a safety event. A small electrical fault can become a fire hazard.

By bringing together Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, the co-located platform enables retailers to assess interconnected risks in one visit. This integrated view supports better procurement decisions and stronger collaboration between security, facilities, and H&S teams responsible for retail safety, workplace safety, and safety compliance.

Practical learning for retail H&S professionals

In addition to the exhibition floor, the free-to-attend Saiosh Seminar Theatre, and Working at Height Seminar Theatre and First Aid Training Demonstrations (powered by Safety Cloud) at A-OSH Expo provide free-to-attend sessions focused on legislative updates, case studies and real-world best practice.

Retail H&S professionals can:

Gain clarity on regulatory developments affecting occupational health and safety.



Benchmark against peers.



Identify cost-effective improvements that strengthen risk management and safety compliance.

For retailers operating in a competitive, margin-sensitive market, safer operations protect not only people but also brand reputation and profitability.

Retail resilience starts with safer workplaces

In a sector defined by customer trust, safe environments matter. Whether managing a single store or a national footprint, retailers must treat occupational health and safety as a strategic function that underpins retail safety, operational risk management, and long-term workplace safety.

“At Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, retail decision-makers can explore practical tools, engage directly with solution providers, and strengthen their approach to workplace safety across the entire retail value chain. We recommend visitors register for free at www.aosh.co.za for quick access,” says Anderson.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at A-OSH Expo 2026, can contact the A-OSH Expo team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.

See some of the A-OSH Expo 2025 highlights

