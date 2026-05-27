The future of event beverage culture in South Africa

The South African events industry is changing.

Guest expectations are evolving, lifestyles are shifting, and event experiences are becoming more intentional than ever before. But while conversations around wellness and healthier living continue to grow, one thing remains true:

People still want to connect, celebrate, and socialise.

And beverages remain one of the most important parts of creating that atmosphere.

At TH_RST, we’re seeing an interesting shift across events, activations, festivals, and corporate experiences. Guests are not necessarily drinking less; they are simply drinking differently.

From premium ready-to-drink beverages and lower calorie alcohol options to quality coffee experiences and elevated non-alcoholic alternatives, modern consumers are becoming more conscious about what they consume without sacrificing the social experience that great events create.

Drinking culture is evolving, not disappearing

Alcohol has always played an important role in hospitality and events. It creates moments of connection, helps break down social barriers, and contributes to the energy and atmosphere that make events memorable.

What is changing is how people choose to engage with it.

Today’s guests are increasingly looking for:

Lighter drinking options,



Premium ready-to-drink beverages,



Lower calorie alternatives,



Moderation-friendly choices,



Quality over quantity,



And drinks that suit daytime and lifestyle-focused environments.

This shift was particularly noticeable at the recent Rebel Renegade Games, where TH_RST saw strong demand for lighter beers, lower calorie RTDs, and canned G&T options throughout the event.

Interestingly, while wellness-focused beverages attracted interest, alcohol remained the preferred choice for many guests. Particularly products that aligned with active and lifestyle-conscious consumers.

The modern consumer is not necessarily rejecting alcohol. They are simply becoming more intentional about the role it plays within their lifestyle and social experiences.

Modern events need more flexible beverage experiences

The traditional “one-size-fits-all” event bar no longer reflects how people consume today.

Modern guests expect variety, flexibility, and thoughtful curation. At any given event, there may be guests looking for:

Premium cocktails,



Lighter alcohol options,



Craft coffee,



Non-alcoholic alternatives,



Energy-focused drinks,



Or simply something refreshing and social.

The future of hospitality is not about replacing one category with another. It is about understanding the audience, the environment, and the type of experience people want to have.

At TH_RST, we believe great hospitality comes from creating the right beverage experience for the right occasion.

The rise of more intentional hospitality

As event culture evolves, hospitality is becoming more experience-led and more intentional.

This means:

Better product selection,



More premium presentation,



Smarter beverage curation,



And creating environments where guests feel comfortable engaging in their own way.

For some events, that may mean cocktails and celebration.

For others, it could mean premium coffee service, lighter daytime drinks, or elevated non-alcoholic options.

The goal is not to force trends.

The goal is to understand people.

Why flexibility matters more than trends

While global wellness trends continue influencing hospitality, the South African market remains deeply social, experience-driven, and celebration-focused.

For brands, corporates, and event organisers, this means beverage strategies need to be adaptable rather than trend obsessed.

Consumers are increasingly looking for:

Balance,



Premium quality,



Convenience,



Moderation,



And experiences that feel authentic to the occasion.

The brands and hospitality companies that succeed will be the ones that understand how to evolve with guest behaviour while still delivering energy, atmosphere, and memorable social experiences.

Final thoughts

The future of events in South Africa is not about removing alcohol or replacing traditional hospitality.

It is about evolving the experience.

Guests still want to celebrate, connect, and socialise however, they are becoming more intentional about how they do it. From premium cocktails and lighter alcohol options to coffee culture and elevated non-alcoholic alternatives, modern beverage culture is becoming more diverse, flexible, and experience driven.

At TH_RST, we believe the best events are built around understanding people and creating the right atmosphere for the moment.

Because great hospitality has never been about simply serving drinks.

It’s about creating experiences people remember.



