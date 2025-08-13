South Africa
Lifestyle Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsMultiChoiceOptimize AgencyUniversity of PretoriaBabyYumYum.comHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Meet the women behind Thirst: Crafting exceptional experiences, one event at a time

    Issued by Thirst Bar Services
    13 Aug 2025
    13 Aug 2025
    From Durban to Cape Town to Johannesburg, just in the last year they’ve brought unforgettable energy to 4,400 events from corporate launches and private celebrations to South Africa’s most iconic festivals, welcoming over 220,000 guests, serving more than 660,000 drinks, and creating moments that live on long after the last toast.
    Nicole Sadler
    Nicole Sadler
    Juanita Julie
    Juanita Julie
    Natasha Cullinan
    Natasha Cullinan
    Sharon Sedgwick
    Sharon Sedgwick
    Nicole Boland
    Nicole Boland
    Jo Monkoe
    Jo Monkoe
    Lesego Maela
    Lesego Maela
    Delani Dlamini
    Delani Dlamini
    Primrose Macu
    Primrose Macu
    Preya Nirmal
    Preya Nirmal

    In an industry defined by late nights, high stakes, and even higher expectations, Thirst has become synonymous with precision, luxury, and experiences that last. But behind every perfectly executed event, every striking mobile bar setup, and every delighted client, is a team of powerhouse women turning vision into reality.

    Breaking the mould in a traditionally male-dominated space

    The world of bartending and events has long been seen as a male stronghold. Times are changing and Thirst’s women are leading the charge. Nicole Sadler, branch manager of Thirst Durban, channels her passion for people into unforgettable events: “I thrive on the energy and creativity each event brings. No two days are the same, and that’s the constant opportunity to grow and deliver excellence.”

    More than drinks, we create moments that matter

    At Thirst, it’s never “just a bar”. It’s the perfect ingredient that turns an event into an experience. In Cape Town, Juanita Julie, internal sales administrator, ensures no detail is missed: “This industry is dynamic and people-centred. It’s incredibly rewarding to know I’ve played a part in creating something clients will remember.”

    In Johannesburg, Natasha Cullinan, external sales, blends strategy and flair: “I sell experiences, not just services. That’s what excites me.”

    The calm in the chaos

    Sharon Sedgwick, Cape Town sales and client liaison, bridges vision and execution: “I’m the connector, the closer, and the calm in the chaos. If it needs to get done, I’m already on it.”

    Crafting art behind the bar

    Cape Town mixologist Nicole Boland, Top 4 finalist in the Diageo World Class South Africa 2025 competition, proves cocktail craft is both an art and a discipline: “It’s about storytelling, precision, and unapologetic flair. With the team’s support, I poured every part of myself into the drinks, the concepts, and the experience.”

    Personal touch, lasting impact

    From Johannesburg, Jo Monkoe thrives on variety and client trust.

    Lesego Maela ensures activations capture each brand’s unique story.

    Delani Dlamini, sales manager, keeps the pulse on innovation and client delight: “Every brief is a fresh canvas. Driving the team to deliver keeps me inspired.”

    Empowering the next generation

    Primrose Macu, Diageo Bar Academy training and Thirst Academy facilitator, trains future talent: “It’s amazing to watch someone’s confidence grow through a course. Those moments remind me why I do this.”

    More than colleagues, a collective force

    These women aren’t just delivering events; they’re shaping Thirst’s culture: Be Exceptional, Shake Things Up, Better Together.

    Across cities and roles, they share one belief: Clients deserve more than service; they deserve experiences that leave a lasting impression.

    Driving business success through talent

    Celebrating these women is also celebrating Thirst’s competitive edge. Their leadership, innovation, and attention to detail have helped Thirst deliver thousands of unforgettable moments, strengthen partnerships with top liquor brands, and expand into new markets. By blending creativity with operational excellence, they’ve not only elevated client experiences but also cemented Thirst’s reputation as South Africa’s premium bar services leader.

    Here’s to the women of Thirst

    Whether leading teams, running activations, closing sales, training new talent, or crafting world-class cocktails, these women prove that this industry isn’t just for the bold. it’s for the bold and brilliant.

    To the women who make Thirst what it is: We see you. We celebrate you. And we thank you.

    Here’s to raising the bar, breaking barriers, and crafting experiences that will be remembered for years to come.

    >b/b<
    thirst.co.za

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Thirst Bar Services
    Thirst has fostered a reputation for providing excellent service from a platform of market leading equipment. By continually offering new, unique and innovative locally and internationally inspired products, like the Thirst Bartenders Marker, and using mobile bar units that are state of the art.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz