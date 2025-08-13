Meet the women behind Thirst: Crafting exceptional experiences, one event at a time

From Durban to Cape Town to Johannesburg, just in the last year they’ve brought unforgettable energy to 4,400 events from corporate launches and private celebrations to South Africa’s most iconic festivals, welcoming over 220,000 guests, serving more than 660,000 drinks, and creating moments that live on long after the last toast.

Nicole Sadler Juanita Julie Natasha Cullinan Sharon Sedgwick Nicole Boland Jo Monkoe Lesego Maela Delani Dlamini Primrose Macu Preya Nirmal

In an industry defined by late nights, high stakes, and even higher expectations, Thirst has become synonymous with precision, luxury, and experiences that last. But behind every perfectly executed event, every striking mobile bar setup, and every delighted client, is a team of powerhouse women turning vision into reality.

Breaking the mould in a traditionally male-dominated space

The world of bartending and events has long been seen as a male stronghold. Times are changing and Thirst’s women are leading the charge. Nicole Sadler, branch manager of Thirst Durban, channels her passion for people into unforgettable events: “I thrive on the energy and creativity each event brings. No two days are the same, and that’s the constant opportunity to grow and deliver excellence.”

More than drinks, we create moments that matter

At Thirst, it’s never “just a bar”. It’s the perfect ingredient that turns an event into an experience. In Cape Town, Juanita Julie, internal sales administrator, ensures no detail is missed: “This industry is dynamic and people-centred. It’s incredibly rewarding to know I’ve played a part in creating something clients will remember.”

In Johannesburg, Natasha Cullinan, external sales, blends strategy and flair: “I sell experiences, not just services. That’s what excites me.”

The calm in the chaos

Sharon Sedgwick, Cape Town sales and client liaison, bridges vision and execution: “I’m the connector, the closer, and the calm in the chaos. If it needs to get done, I’m already on it.”

Crafting art behind the bar

Cape Town mixologist Nicole Boland, Top 4 finalist in the Diageo World Class South Africa 2025 competition, proves cocktail craft is both an art and a discipline: “It’s about storytelling, precision, and unapologetic flair. With the team’s support, I poured every part of myself into the drinks, the concepts, and the experience.”

Personal touch, lasting impact

From Johannesburg, Jo Monkoe thrives on variety and client trust.

Lesego Maela ensures activations capture each brand’s unique story.

Delani Dlamini, sales manager, keeps the pulse on innovation and client delight: “Every brief is a fresh canvas. Driving the team to deliver keeps me inspired.”

Empowering the next generation

Primrose Macu, Diageo Bar Academy training and Thirst Academy facilitator, trains future talent: “It’s amazing to watch someone’s confidence grow through a course. Those moments remind me why I do this.”

More than colleagues, a collective force

These women aren’t just delivering events; they’re shaping Thirst’s culture: Be Exceptional, Shake Things Up, Better Together .

Across cities and roles, they share one belief: Clients deserve more than service; they deserve experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Driving business success through talent

Celebrating these women is also celebrating Thirst’s competitive edge. Their leadership, innovation, and attention to detail have helped Thirst deliver thousands of unforgettable moments, strengthen partnerships with top liquor brands, and expand into new markets. By blending creativity with operational excellence, they’ve not only elevated client experiences but also cemented Thirst’s reputation as South Africa’s premium bar services leader.

Here’s to the women of Thirst

Whether leading teams, running activations, closing sales, training new talent, or crafting world-class cocktails, these women prove that this industry isn’t just for the bold. it’s for the bold and brilliant.

To the women who make Thirst what it is: We see you. We celebrate you. And we thank you.

Here’s to raising the bar, breaking barriers, and crafting experiences that will be remembered for years to come.