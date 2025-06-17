TH_RST Golf Day 2025: A day of swings, smiles, and support

Held on 8 May 2025 at the Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club

Under bright autumn skies at the prestigious Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club, the TH_RST™ community came together for a day that blended purpose, play and powerful support. The TH_RST™ Golf Day 2025 was more than just a calendar event. It was a meaningful moment shared with clients, partners and friends who showed up with heart and good humour.

This year’s event served as a reminder that when people unite around a shared cause, remarkable things can happen. What began as a simple idea to host a charity golf day turned into a powerful demonstration of compassion, resilience and connection.

More than a game of golf

From the very first tee-off, the energy was high and the intent was clear. With 26 fourballs on the course, totalling 104 players, the goal was simple yet significant: raise funds to support our dear colleague Bikani Mlala in his courageous fight against stage 3 liver cancer.

Bikani has been part of the TH_RST™ team for years, known not just for his professionalism, but for his warmth, generosity and sense of humour. His battle has touched us all, and rallying around him felt both natural and necessary.

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of our network, we are proud to have raised a significant amount to contribute towards his treatment. A heartfelt thank you goes to Betway, who made a standout donation of R50,000, setting the tone for the day’s spirit of giving.

Fun on the fairway

While fundraising was the heart of the day, the fairways were alive with joy, banter and unforgettable moments. From the inflatable dart board to the giant slingshot challenge, every activation was designed to inject a sense of fun and friendly rivalry into the game.

Players moved between holes with refreshments in hand, music echoing across the greens and laughter filling the air. It was clear that while the competition was on, the true prize was the sense of camaraderie being built with every hole played.

The weather held beautifully throughout, and players were treated to not just great golf, but great company. For many, it was a rare chance to step out of the everyday and reconnect with others, with nature and with the deeper purpose behind the day.

Celebrating our winning teams

To our top-performing teams, congratulations on your stellar play, team spirit and impressive swings.

1st Prize: 4x Titleist Golf Bags, 4x Martell Hampers, 4x Plush Vouchers



2nd Prize: 4x Kappa Bags, 4x Elegance & Secrid Wallets



3rd Prize: 4x Aftershaves, Mr G & Big Mouth Vouchers (R1,000 each), 4x Plush Vouchers

But whether the players left with a prize or not, the real victory was shared by all. Every swing and every cheer made a difference.

Words that moved us

The most poignant part of the evening came when Bikani himself addressed the room. With quiet strength and undeniable grace, he shared a few heartfelt words.

“There’s a rule in golf, if you hit it in the rough, no matter the lie, you have to play it as it lies.”

The room fell silent. His message, delivered with calm clarity, reminded everyone that resilience often means facing life head-on, even when the path gets tough. It was an emotional highlight, and a testament to why the day meant so much to so many.

Behind the scenes

While the golfers stole the show on the course, a lot of heart went into planning this special day. From logistics and sponsor engagement to creative activations and seamless hospitality, the TH_RST™ team worked tirelessly to ensure that every detail reflected the values we hold dear: professionalism, passion and purpose.

Special recognition goes to our event organisers, our staff on-site and everyone who handled the behind-the-scenes effort that made it all look easy. Your dedication brought the vision to life.

Thank you to our partners

We extend our deepest gratitude to the brands and partners who supported us so generously. Without you, this event simply would not have been possible.

A very special thank you to: Diageo, Bacardi, RGBC, Heineken, Halewood, Sir Fruit, Martell, Kegtails, Norman Goodfellows, Johnny’s Liquor, Ferreira Fresh, Betway and many more incredible partners who donated products, prizes and resources.

A special mention goes to MSC Sports and Barney Girnun for hosting an impactful charity auction that brought both energy and additional funding to the table. Your contribution added another layer of excitement to the day.

Looking ahead

While we have not officially announced the next TH_RST™ Golf Day, the success and spirit of this year’s event have already sparked excitement about what comes next. The feedback from players, partners and guests has been overwhelmingly positive, and it is clear there is a growing appetite for events that combine purpose with play.

At TH_RST™, we believe in doing things differently, not just in the way we serve drinks or host events, but in how we build community and give back. This golf day was not just about what we raised, it was about how we came together.

A final thank you

To everyone who played a part, whether you were swinging a club, sponsoring a hole, bidding in the auction, cheering from the sidelines or simply showing up, thank you.

You reminded us that TH_RST™ is not just a brand, it is a movement. It is a place where people care, support each other and turn meaningful moments into lasting change.

We play with purpose, we support with heart, and we look forward to seeing you again very soon.

