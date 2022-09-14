Industries

    Returning to festivities this festive season

    14 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Thirst Bar Services
    There is much to look forward to this summer. This is the first time in over two years that we can return to our familiar ways of celebrating the warm months and festive season. In the time since lockdown officially ended and people removed their masks, an undercurrent of relief and bonhomie has lingered within our society. We are offering one another more smiles, dusting off the asocial cobwebs and basking in group gatherings once again.
    Returning to festivities this festive season
    Returning to festivities this festive season
    Returning to festivities this festive season

    The effects of remote working remain. Many South African businesses have embraced a hybrid way of working, giving employees the option to manage their work hours between home and the office. But as more businesses are nudging staff to return to the office, so the need to focus on company culture and reignite affable relationships amongst colleagues has become more important than ever.

    Many companies are relying on their year-end functions to rally their teams and take one more step toward the old normal of in-person socialising and working together. The traditional end-of-year bash will not only mark the end of a hard-fought year but remind colleagues that conversations and relationship building come more naturally when done face to face and with a drink in hand. It is these kinds of relationships that lead to effective teamwork, knowledge sharing and collaboration.

    Returning to festivities this festive season
    Returning to festivities this festive season
    Returning to festivities this festive season

    Thirst can make the perfect end-of-year soiree a reality for you and your team. With over 20 years’ experience, they have become South Africa’s number one choice for mobile bars and eventing of any scale. Their service operates in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, where they have added atmosphere and elegance to weddings, parties, and corporate functions.

    Whether your company is looking to host an intimate gathering on the building’s rooftop or a more elaborate event, Thirst’s variety of mobile bar designs and skilled bartenders are guaranteed to add a touch of sparkle to the occasion. They can provide the perfect ingredient for the perfect outcome, which will remind your team that some things – like celebrating – are best done in person.

    Contact Thirst to find out how they can make your end-of-year event the team function you need.

    Thirst Bar Services
    Thirst has fostered a reputation for providing excellent service from a platform of market leading equipment. By continually offering new, unique and innovative locally and internationally inspired products, like the Thirst Bartenders Marker, and using mobile bar units that are state of the art.
    Read more: year-end functions, Thirst

