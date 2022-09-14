Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DUKEJoe PublicVega SchoolArora OnlineFox Networks GroupBroad MediaStudent VillageGrey AfricaAlgoa FMHoorah DigitalNahana Communications GroupEast Coast RadioDMASAStoneOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Camera Operator and Video Editor Cape Town
  • Remuneration and Data Analytics Specialist Johannesburg
  • Human Capital Executive Johannesburg
  • News Reporter - Gauteng Johannesburg
  • Senior Media Planner Johannesburg
  • Online Editorial Assistant Cape Town
  • Business Intellegence Manager Johannesburg
  • Junior Video Content Creator Cape Town
  • Account Excecutive Johannesburg
  • Senior Model Booker Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Journalists' behaviour leads to broadcast ban of Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

    14 Sep 2022
    Following the actions of some local journalists at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which is of huge public interest, the trial proceedings will not be broadcast live.
    Source: © The Citizen The hounding of a state witness by three media houses has led to the baning of the live broadcasting of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
    Source: © The Citizen The Citizen The hounding of a state witness by three media houses has led to the baning of the live broadcasting of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

    This follows three media houses, SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika pursuing and trying to corner state witness, Tumela Madlala as he came into court.

    Eyewitness News (EWN) reports that the journalists have been banned from court.

    “The presiding judge in the Pretoria High Court has lambasted a group of journalists at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial for attempting to interview a State witness before court proceedings started,” says EWN.

    The article quotes that Judge Maumela ruled that the behaviour of the journalists could not go without consequence.

    "The media has to toe the line and it has to toe a line it knows already, there's nothing new here, this is not the first time to plead in the court and those misdemeanours are committed from a situation of knowing very well what the rules are," says Maumela.

    He adds that the media should not be above the law and especially if it affects people coming to give testimony.

    Media houses apologise

    State advocate, George Baloyi, told the court that the incident had left Madlala petrified and unsettled.

    "Intrusive and overbearing conduct by members of media against witnesses is a cause for serious concern, my lord," Baloyi says.

    He adds: “While we support the coverage from the media, events from this morning are unacceptable."

    According to the The Citizen Baloyi says that the three media houses have apologised “for their reprehensible behaviour”.

    Source: © Earl Coetzee -
    South Africa's Jacob Zuma is taking a top reporter to court. The verdict could affect journalists' rights

    By 9 Sep 2022

    Journalists not above the law

    In reaction to the incident, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has reiterated that journalists are not above the law and are also not beyond criticism.

    “The journalists overstepped the line and as such, we appreciate the apologies from the media houses involved. We also commend the journalists involved for apologising and recognising the error of their ways,” says Sanef in a media statement.

    While it says that the actions of the journalists were uncalled for, it adds that the immediate reaction to ban them from the court proceedings is unfortunate as it means that most television viewers’ privilege of watching the live proceedings was taken away from them.

    Source:
    Sanef launches online Reporting the Courts Manual

    5 Apr 2022

    A duty to care

    “Our newsrooms must always be reminded that they have a duty to care about how they treat stories and the subjects of their reporting,” says Sanef.

    The Forum encourages journalists to familiarise themselves with court proceedings and how to behave when it comes to witnesses - more importantly, the implications of their behaviour.

    “Sanef has put together an exhaustive court manual that is meant to assist editors, news editors, and ultimately, journalists who cover court matters,” it adds.

    “The journalists overstepped the line and as such, we appreciate the apologies from the media houses involved. We also commend the journalists involved for apologising and recognising the error of their ways.”

    NextOptions
    Read more: journalism, SABC, SANEF, EWN, Eyewitness News, The Citizen, South African National Editors’ Forum, George Baloyi

    Related

    Source: © Earl Coetzee -
    South Africa's Jacob Zuma is taking a top reporter to court. The verdict could affect journalists' rights9 Sep 2022
    Epica Awards campaign highlights unique jury format
    Epica Awards campaign highlights unique jury format7 Sep 2022
    Image supplied: Giuliana Dias, the senior director of research and insights at Paramount Africa
    How important research really is, according to Paramount Africa's senior director of insights5 Sep 2022
    Image supplied: The Safta Award winners were announced this weekend, hosted by Khutso Theledi, Mpho Popps and Ryle De Morny
    All the Safta Award winners!5 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. Top South African and African industry specialists have launched a new training academy, the Nala Academy for Media and Journalism Training
    SA and Africa media specialists launch journalism training academy2 Sep 2022
    Image supplied: Deputy Mayor of Cape Town, Eddie Andrews with players
    Good Hope FM and SABC launch inaugural Cape Flats 7's tournament29 Aug 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: The good, the creative and the slush pile
    #OrchidsandOnions: The good, the creative and the slush pile15 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. All the Sanlam financial journalism award winners
    All Sanlam financial journalism awards winners15 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz