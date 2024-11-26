Celebrated journalist Mduduzi Dlamini leaves a lasting legacy at 55

Mduduzi Dlamini, a revered figure in South African journalism known for his incisive reporting on arts, culture, and fashion, passed away on 15 November at the age of 55.

Mduduzi Dlamini was laid to rest over the weekend.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) confirmed his death, expressing profound sadness over the loss of a journalist whose dedication to his craft was unparalleled.

Dlamini’s career was marked by his relentless pursuit of the truth, a commitment that earned him a reputation as one of the country’s most passionate and driven reporters. His approach to investigative journalism earned him a place in the “3 AM school of journalism,” a term referencing British reporters known for working late into the night to secure exclusives.

“Mduduzi approached his investigative pieces with unrelenting determination, much like a rottweiler with a bone. He would not rest until he uncovered the full truth,” said Mapula Nkosi, managing editor of City Press.

A versatile talent

Dlamini’s tenure spanned notable publications, including Sunday World and City Press, where he was celebrated for his fearless and well-researched stories. He also made regular appearances on local radio stations, offering sharp commentary on South Africa’s evolving celebrity culture in music, television, and film.

“Reading Mduduzi’s reviews was like experiencing a perfect symphony,” Nkosi reflected. “His incredible knowledge and sharp mind were evident in every piece he wrote. He dedicated his entire life to journalism, often sleeping in the newsroom after chasing down sources. It was his second home.”

While his professional focus lay in the arts, Dlamini’s expertise extended beyond the newsroom. He was a self-taught photographer, a skilled cook, and an animal lover. These interests enriched his work and connected him to a wide range of subjects.

A legacy of grit

Colleagues remember Dlamini for his fiery personality and uncompromising honesty, qualities that sometimes sparked conflict but also cemented his reputation as a journalist of integrity.

“Mduduzi excelled in an era without social media to generate leads. We had to find stories ourselves, and he was unmatched in his ability to do so,” said Sonia Motaung, a former colleague at City Press. “His passing is a tremendous loss, and he will be deeply missed.”

Tim Molobi, the news editor at City Press, echoed these sentiments: “He was humble, hardworking, and reliable. Mduduzi brought life to our celebrity pages with his courageous, well-researched, and thought-provoking stories. Journalism is poorer without him.”

An enduring influence

Dlamini’s contributions to South African journalism leave an indelible mark on the industry. Known for his ability to merge thorough reporting with creative storytelling, he inspired colleagues and set a high standard for arts and culture journalism.

Sanef extended its condolences to Dlamini’s family, friends, and colleagues, recognising his immense impact on the field. His legacy, built on passion, resilience, and a commitment to truth, will continue to inspire generations of journalists to come.