    Newly launched Free Expression Legal Network to increase protection for media freedom

    21 Feb 2025
    21 Feb 2025
    The Free Expression Legal Network - formed by the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), the Press Council, the Campaign for Free Expression (CFE), and other organisations and legal experts - was launched on Tuesday, 18 February, with the aim to bolster legal protections for free expression and media freedom.
    Image source: skorzewiak –
    Image source: skorzewiak – 123RF.com

    The network seeks to ensure that individuals and organisations facing legal threats can access the support they need - these include journalists, smaller media outlets, community-based organisations and businesses that lack access to corporate or external legal representation. It aims to ensure co-ordination with several other international efforts of this kind to provide a stronger framework for defending free expression.

    Media support and guidance

    The network will focus on several key areas to strengthen legal protections for free expression and media freedom. Media freedom is critical – ensuring that individuals and media organisations can report and impart information freely and hold power to account without fear of legal repercussions.

    Additionally, the network will support media viability by providing legal guidance to help media outlets navigate financial and operational challenges, ensuring their long-term sustainability.

    Another critical area is policy advocacy, where the network will assist with legal challenges related to media regulation and press freedom policies, helping to create a more supportive legal environment for journalism.

    Lastly, the initiative will prioritise small and community media, offering essential legal resources to newsrooms and organisations that often lack adequate legal support, ensuring they have the protection needed to operate effectively.

    'Vital tool'

    "This new body will be a vital tool in preventing attacks on free speech and free media, bringing together a range of resources to respond quickly and strongly," stated Anton Harber, Campaign for Free Expression director. "It will help ensure that anyone whose free speech is threatened will be properly defended. It will also be proactive - pushing for change to laws that don't defend free speech or the right to information. In the face of growing threats to free speech, we are building a strong defence."

    "The Free Expression Legal Network is a significant step forward in ensuring that journalists, media organisations and other human rights defenders, particularly those with limited resources, have access to the legal guidance they need," said Dario Milo, a leading expert in media law and partner at Webber Wentzel, which hosted the launch. "At a time when media freedom is under increasing pressure, this initiative will play a crucial role in safeguarding free expression and upholding the public’s right to know."

    Let's do Biz