    I Hope You Dance art exhibition

    The NWU Gallery, as part of the North-West University, consists of two gallery spaces. In 2002 the NWU Gallery came into existence. Until now, the gallery shared a building with the main university library and the NWU Archive at the Potchefstroom campus.
    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    17 Jun 2025
    17 Jun 2025
    I Hope You Dance art exhibition

    The NWU Gallery is delighted to announce its relocation within the North-West University Potchefstroom campus. Its new home is now in Building F16G, near the Protection Services building. To celebrate this exciting transition, the gallery proudly presents the grand opening of the "I Hope You Dance" art exhibition, curated from the esteemed North-West University Art Collection. This exhibition will be on view until 5 July 2025.

    Life, like dance, is an intricate choreography – woven with movement, rhythm, grace, struggle, and transformation. This exhibition draws deep parallels between the stages of life and the fundamental elements of dance, revealing how we navigate existence with intention, improvisation, and an ultimate bow.

    Though only a glimpse into the collection, the works on display represent a century of the university’s dedication to connecting us to our past, celebrating our heritage, and inviting us to contemplate the future we aspire to create, to dance.

    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
