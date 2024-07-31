African Art Spaces reimagines creative environments

Spaces Africa, in partnership with SA Creatives, debuts African Art Spaces , an unconventional multisensory exhibition experience set on redefining Africa's creative landscape, curated for the artist by the artist.

Image supplied

With this new purpose, Spaces Africa continues to reimagine the creative environments that we occupy into dynamic platforms for collaboration, innovation and creativity.

As an experience, African Art Spaces brings together Southern Africa's most compelling multidisciplinary creatives in and around contemporary street art, design, and installations art, a platform built not limited to any specific discipline of the arts.

This culture-friendly playground in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, which is essentially a huge parking lot, was transformed into an artistic escape featuring exclusive and purchasable collections from 10 exhibitors, including Cee The Creator, Kim Van Vuuren, Naledi Modupi, Zee Feels, Njabulo Hlophe, That Art Kid Lari, Ellsphee, Damn Vandal, OutsideTheWoods, and Joburg Ash.

Brand and talent collaboration

The African Art Spaces exhibition kicked off with a launch event on 24 July and opened to the public the following night. Additionally a surprise exhibition event was hosted on the 27 July in Durban, South Africa, where another exciting collaboration was revealed between Robertsons Spice, African Art Spaces and 6 of 10 exhibitors on the lineup.

The exciting collaboration saw a unique organic approach to brand and talent collaboration in celebrating Robertsons 100 years campaign through a collection of self-expressive curated artworks encapsulating the essence of Robertsons creativity and food ‘The Art of Flavour’ by - Naledi Modupi, Zinhle Sithebe (Zee Feels), Njabulo Hlophe, Larissa Mwanyama (That.Art.Kid.Lari), Sphelele Gumede (Ellsphee), Nolan C Kalwandu (OutsideTheWoods).

The collaboration between African Art Spaces & Robertsons is special because since the inception of the platform in 2016, Spaces Africa has been highly selective in its coalignments, as the platform is committed to authentic cultural representation. This latest collaboration marks the first official brand rollout for the platform.

The surprise exhibition that took place in Durban was hosted at The Pencil – an establishment home to some of the top business professionals, creatives, socialites and philanthropists. The Pencil has one of the largest and most valuable art collections in the country and all the artworks from the African Art Spaces exhibition will now be exhibited at The Pencil for the duration of August.

Fresh AF and Spaces Africa CCO, Jay Kayembe stated “At Spaces Africa, we are dedicated to elevating creative ambition through authentic and unique collaboration. By combining our expertise within the agency organisation alongside the unconventional Umbrella platform that is Spaces Africa, we hope to elevate and usher through a unique and exciting symbiotic relationship between creatives, platforms and brands in helping to reshape our entire industry - African Art Spaces is an example of that, a platform curated for the unconventional - multidisciplinary creatives in facilitating credible platform representation where there is a lack of representation for artist alike.

"African Art Spaces marks the dawn of a new era in art exhibition experiences. Unlike traditional formats, this initiative places artists at the forefront, emphasizing their pivotal role. By fostering direct connections with brands, we empower artists to innovate and collaborate creatively, setting a new standard for artistic expression and commercial success" affirmed Fresh AF managing director, Ally Fathana.