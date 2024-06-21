IDC Gallery showcases ‘Different Pathways’

Business and Arts South Africa (Basa), in partnership with the IDC Gallery, will showcase ‘Different Pathways,’ a captivating group exhibition celebrating the richness of diversity and the uniqueness of individual journeys.

Open from 22 June to 19 July 2024, this collection features works by a diverse array of talented artists, each exploring their personal experiences and unique journeys as creatives.

‘Different Pathways’ brings together a diverse array of artworks, including paintings, photographs, and mixed media pieces, each telling a distinctive story. The exhibition highlights the beauty of divergent paths and the richness found in embracing alternative routes. It invites viewers to reflect on their journeys and appreciate the uniqueness of everyone’s experience.

This exhibition continues to extend the tone of the partnership between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Business and Arts South Africa (Basa), providing a vital platform for emerging artists to showcase their work. The partnership champions campaigns and activations aimed at providing creatives with access to broader markets. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with Basa's strategy to bolster existing partnerships within the organisation, fostering opportunities to support entrepreneurs in the creative economy. Through this exhibition, the IDC Gallery also contributes to social and economic development programs, focusing on youth, women, and people living with disabilities.

“‘Different Pathways’ is more than just an exhibition; it is a celebration of human diversity and creativity. Each artwork is a testament to the artists' unique experiences and perspectives, offering viewers a chance to see the world through different lenses. At Basa, we believe in diversity and connectedness and trust that people will resonate with the showcase," comments Basa membership officer, Gomolemo Tibane.

Gallery Information

IDC Art Gallery, 19 Fredman Drive, Sandown.

For more information, please contact Ms Tinyiko Manganye at az.gro.FILS@nimda or Mr Lentswe Martin Mathole at az.gro.fils@mnitram, or message on WhatsApp at 067 610 1673 and visit https://slif.org.za/different-pathways/