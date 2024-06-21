Industries

    Warren Bowers appointed GM of Authentic Brands: Africa region

    21 Jun 2024
    21 Jun 2024
    Former senior retail director at Adidas, Warren Bowers, has been appointed general manager of Authentic Brands Group’s Africa region, effective immediately.
    Source:
    Source: https://authenticnewsroom.com

    The appointment reaffirms Authentic Brands Group’s dedication to recruiting top talent as it expands its physical presence with new offices globally.

    In his new role, Bowers will spearhead Authentic's expansion strategy across Africa, cultivating strategic partnerships to drive long-term value and growth for its portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands.

    “This strategic appointment underscores Authentic’s commitment to expanding its presence in emerging markets worldwide where our brands can lead,” said Henry Stupp, Regional President EMEA & India - Lifestyle.

    “We had the privilege of working closely with Warren during Reebok’s launch across Africa and are excited to welcome him as Authentic’s first team member based in the region.”

    With more than 25 years of experience in the fashion, outdoor, and sports sectors, he has a proven track record of success in assembling top-performing teams, progressing from managing director to overseeing retail, wholesale distribution and licensing responsibilities.

    “I am pleased to lead the charge for Authentic’s impressive portfolio across Africa,” said Bowers. “The African market presents a tremendous opportunity for growth, and I am excited to work with our partners to expand our brand presence, drive long-term growth and create lasting value in this diverse region.”

    Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with partners to optimise long-term value in the marketplace.

    Generating more than $29bn in global annual retail sales, Authentic’s brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.

